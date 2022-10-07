NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Sixteen-year-old girl drowns near Thousand Steps

A swimmer, identified as a 16-year-old girl from Los Angeles, drowned Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), near Thousand Steps Beach. The girl, identified as Juliet Jung, was reported missing after she was seen in apparent distress swimming near another person a short distance offshore.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. and managed to save one swimmer, and then began an extensive search for the missing Jung.

Responders included Laguna Beach Police and Fire, Orange County Fire Authority, OC Harbor Patrol Boats and an OC Sheriff’s helicopter, in addition to lifeguards from both Orange County and Laguna Beach.

After more than an hour of searching, Jung was eventually recovered some hundred yards offshore and pronounced deceased shortly thereafter by paramedics.

No other details were available.

 

