 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

“Laguna Plein Air After Dark” Nocturne Paint Out

Photos by Scott Brashier

As the sun set on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Laguna Invitational artists were painting in and around Downtown Laguna Beach starting as early as 5 p.m. and continuing into the evening for the annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, “Laguna Plein Air After Dark” Nocturne Paint Out.

The public was invited to join in for Happy Hour, meet the artists and watch as they created their “en plein air” nocturne masterpieces.

For more information, visit https://lpapa.org/?s=Nocturne+Paint+out.

Laguna Plein Air David Marty

David Marty capturing Hotel Laguna

Laguna Plein Air Catherie Hillis

Catherie Hillis painted the setting sun

Laguna Plein Air Judd Mercer

Judd Mercer immersed in this work

Laguna Plein Air Richard Boyer

Richard Boyer at Downtown’s Promenade

Laguna Plein Air Michael Situ

Michael Situ, with brushes in hand

Laguna Plein Air Kathleen Hudson

Setting her easel on the sand, Kathleen Hudson paints as day turns to night

 

