Fair Game 100722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





A chance to get to know a little bit more about our city council candidates

We decided to ask our candidates running for City Council on the November 8 ballot a few questions to give you, our readers, just a little more insight to making your voting decision. Enjoy!

What’s something other candidates are saying about you that you’d like to set the record straight on?

Peter Blake: That I’m too civil and appear weak, conflicted and compromised as a result. (Just joking.)

Ruben Flores: I’m pleasantly impressed that the bulk of the candidates do not participate in trash speech. And that I do know more than just trees. I am the candidate that has the most to offer for what the city NEEDS. I have the ability to add the design expertise to many issues coming before the city in the next 10 years.

Sue Kempf: I think my record speaks for itself.

Mark Orgill: I do NOT see Laguna as my steppingstone to the front door of the California Governor’s mansion.

Jerome Pudwill: The incumbents have made passing references that candidates are not well informed. New candidates may not have the inside information that incumbents are privy to, but nevertheless, new candidates are fully prepared to take on the challenges before them and lead Laguna in a more resident-friendly direction.

Alex Rounaghi: The elephant in the room is my age. When it comes to being an effective councilmember, my years of dedication to public service in Laguna Beach, Orange County and beyond are worth vastly more than a few more years of age. What Laguna needs is someone who knows and loves this town, who can listen to and collaborate with a broad range of constituents, and who has the policy expertise and pragmatism to get things done.

Louis Weil: NOT beholden to any organization, political affiliation, or group that others may have aligned with. I’m an independent in every way. As proof, I am running my campaign myself, no campaign/marketing manager, no political party strategist, no alignments (though I have been endorsed by the Orange County League of Conservation Voters for my passion in preserving our heritage and natural resources).

What is something the residents of Laguna Beach should know about you?

Blake: I love Laguna and have a vision for our community that I’m willing to fight for.

Flores: As a design expert, I can give the advice and guidance that is necessary to take Laguna Beach to the next level. I have won awards for my work statewide.

Kempf: I love Laguna the way we all do. Whatever our policy differences, they are far outweighed by the things we have in common.

Orgill: I like shoes like Imelda Marcos liked shoes, though I’m told she had more.

Pudwill: I’m fiscally very tight-fisted. I would spend city money as if it was coming out of my own pocket.

Rounaghi: I was lucky enough to be born and raised in Laguna and three generations of my family live here.

Weil: Residents can expect my approachability and good humor to be my biggest asset for this leadership role along with my experience in city matters.

Why did you decide to run this time?

Blake: I want to solidify the changes I’ve enacted in my first term.

Flores: There is so much to do to make this town beautiful. And we now are at the mercy of a council that is making more decisions without using design guidance and therefore many city elements are getting dumbed down, losing their sparkle and some now are invisible.

Kempf: A sense of responsibility and devotion to Laguna Beach. And a lot of residents encouraged me to run again.

Orgill: I’m concerned about the City’s direction. Instead of carping about

it, I’m doing this. I believe my experience, skill sets, independent spirit and even-tempered nature makes me well suited for the job.

Pudwill: I felt residents needed a candidate who was on their side instead of candidates who put developer and business interests first. Plus, I didn’t see any candidate addressing the threat that overdevelopment poses for Laguna’s historic charm.

Rounaghi: I love this town. As a lifelong resident, I’m running because I have the passion, deep community roots, and relevant experience to tackle the complex challenges that our community faces and retain the uniqueness that we all love about Laguna Beach.

Weil: As the father of two young kids, I’m passionate about planning for Laguna’s future while preserving our heritage, so basically, I decided to run for my boys, and to represent families of this community across ALL generations.

Are you for or against Measure Q? Main reason why or why not?

Blake: I’m against Q. It’s a power grab by Village Laguna/Laguna Residents First. They can’t win elections so they’re trying to usurp the voters with a phony ballot initiative.

Flores: I am 100% for Measure Q – we need more checks and balances when considering demolishing and building Laguna Beach.

Kempf: I am against Q. If it just addressed “overdevelopment,” I would likely be in support. But it makes it impossible for small businesses to open here which is the lifeblood of Laguna’s commercial offerings. It is extremely divisive for our town. And it does not exempt government buildings, like St. Catherine’s and the new fire station. It was not properly vetted.

Orgill: Against. There’s a better way to see that Laguna evolves while

maintaining its small scale and distinctive character: enforce existing rules against over-development, meanwhile saying plainly not merely what we don’t want, but also what we do.

Pudwill: I’m for it – it gives residents a say in the direction of their hometown, not just developers, commercial landlords and their politicians. Q also helps preserve the village while allowing for compatible development. Q stands for quality of life.

Rounaghi: I am opposed to overdevelopment but I’m generally not supportive of ballot box planning. Land-use policies and development regulations are complicated issues that require expertise – and, at times, flexibility – which is not conducive to complex ballot initiatives. If there are any changes to be made, they must go back to the voters – which leads to many unintended consequences.

Weil: No on Q. The wording and the complexities within Q will smother the ability of small local businesses to flourish in Laguna Beach and we already have enough vacant storefronts. No one wants high-rise buildings in Laguna – that’s just not going to happen!

What are the three biggest issues facing Laguna Beach during the next 4 years?

Blake: Law and Order/Safety; Property Rights; Draconian Business Restrictions.

Flores: The possibility of losing the charming quality of Laguna Beach due to over-development; Intelligent management of the city so we don’t lose our precious natural resources; Safety from fires and from auto accidents that close our main arteries.

Kempf: Fire safety; Affordable housing: how to balance state housing mandates with maintaining our charm and character; Quality of life: address the needs of residents given we have significant visitor impacts.

Orgill: How best to encourage redevelopment that stays true to

the Laguna spirit and provides welcome benefits for residents; How best to meet our obligations under CA state mandates to create a minimum of 394 new units of affordable housing; How best to be both ambitious and practical in devising new and more carbon-free ways to use energy and water more smartly.

Pudwill: Re-establishment of a city government that puts residents’ interests first; Preparing and adhering to a realistic long-term city plan that includes traffic, parking and tourism management; Saving Laguna from overdevelopment and Disneyfication.

Rounaghi: Public safety and fire prevention; Preserving the uniqueness of Laguna, especially regarding housing and environment; Data-driven governance.

Weil: Fire Safety (we must underground those utility lines!); Infrastructure Improvements (from reliable electricity to bike paths, sidewalks, and parks), and, of course, parking & traffic solutions.

When you’re not working or serving the City, what are your favorite ways to spend your time?

Blake: I love working in my gallery and going for walks with my wife Stephanie and our dog Perriand. We’re an inseparable pack!

Flores: In my spare time I love to travel – I think I have been to 50+ countries; I also love world art, whether in a museum or public art and exploring cultures.

Kempf: Playing golf, pickleball, spending time with my family and friends. I cherish my many friends in Laguna.

Orgill: Doing a deep dive into something new. Going to Joshua Tree with Dora, my wife. Going to Comicon with Owen, my son. Hanging with my brother Mike.

Pudwill: Attending local cultural and artistic events. Also collecting and watching classic movies.

Rounaghi: Running the trails with my dog Ruby and going to the beach with friends. I would like to spend more time reading books – maybe after the election!

Weil: Spending time with my kids and family, games, bike riding, going to the beach. I also love going to the mountains and Jeeping!

Family or friends are coming from out of town…describe the perfect day of showing them your Laguna Beach.

Blake: Hang out on Main Beach, drive around town, dinner on the Promenade.

Flores: Meet me at my house, then we go to have lunch at Carmelitas – walk to Main Beach and dip our feet in the sand; then we head over to hear David Allen Baker at the Montage and watch the sunset from the lobby – wow what a great day.

Kempf: In the summer: a hike in the morning, lunch at one of our great outdoor cafes, shopping around town and visiting the Sawdust Festival, followed by sitting under the stars at the Pageant.

Orgill: A walk by the water in the early morning, because it’s lovely, coffee in hand…maybe in one of our intimate coves, or maybe Heisler. Breakfast at our place, which is near Downtown, and then a stroll with no agenda around town. Sunset, live music, et cetera at The Ranch.

Pudwill: Breakfast at The Penguin, stroll Main Beach and downtown, coffee at Zinc’s, walk Heisler Park and the coast from Las Brisas to Crescent Bay Park, late lunch at La Serena, drive to the top of Arch Beach Heights for panoramic views, visit the South Laguna garden, stroll the Montage park, dinner at The Ranch.

Rounaghi: Breakfast at Ahba, beach, take the trolley to the Promenade and then dinner Downtown.

Weil: We usually walk to the downtown for breakfast, go to one of our kids’ sports games or go to Sawdust for the music and art activities. We always spend time on the beach and make a fun family-style dinner at home.

Dogs or cats?

Blake: Dogs.

Flores: Well, have had both, but now I’m so busy I stick with my plants and trees.

Kempf: I love both. At the moment, I have an 11-year-old golden doodle. He isn’t too keen on cats and probably too old to adapt. He has a big personality and keeps us entertained.

Orgill: Dogs…they’re always happy to see you and if you feed them, they love and respect you. Plus, unlike cats, dogs never diss you. Some cats are so bad, you buy the good stuff – and they still will look at you disdainfully. But we love them.

Pudwill: Cats and dogs, plus lizards, opossums, rabbits and an occasional bobcat or skunk.

Rounaghi: Dogs.

Weil: Dogs, mostly. We just said goodbye to our beloved Brinkley and we’re still grieving right now.

• • •

In Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna, I mistakenly reported the monetary contributions for Citizens for Laguna’s Future were $10,025, when they actually were $157,688. Unfortunately, in checking for Tuesday’s column, there had been no Campaign Disclosure Statement Form 460 filed yet to refer to.

Still, as John Thomas said to me afterwards, “that’s a BIG difference.”