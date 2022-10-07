NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 80  |  October 7, 2022

Plein Air Invitational: Laguna Beach organization FP 100722

Plein Air Invitational: Laguna Beach organization hosting world-class event this week

By THERESA KEEGAN

It’s understandable plein air painters are drawn to Laguna Beach’s iconic scenic settings. But the fact there’s also a well-rounded annual festival specifically for their craft is really something to celebrate. 

Sunday began the 24th consecutive Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational and it continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. To say the event has come a long way is an understatement. What began as an off shoot of the Laguna Art Museum is now an independent, week-long celebration of distinguished plein air artists from throughout the country, all coordinated by the enthusiastic members of the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. 

“We have a very good reputation for how we treat the artists and collectors,” said Rosemary Swimm, executive director of LPAPA. “And we also have great community support.”

plein air david

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist David Savellano of Alameda participated in the Invitational’s Sunday Quick Draw event at Heisler Park

Unique art style brings in people 

The week includes receptions, talks, awards and, of course, painting, painting and more painting. Events are planned for day and night and there’s an opportunity for all ages and skill levels to be involved. One of the highlights of the Invitational, and plein air painting in general, is a connection that happens between the artist and the public. 

“You don’t always get to see an artist at work,” said Toni Kellenberg, president of LPAPA. ”Here you get to meet these lovely people and see them creating these amazing pieces of art.”

This year’s Invitational began on October 1 with an all-member Welcome Paint Out. Although not all 760 LPAPA members joined in, there was plenty of excitement at Heisler Park, Main Beach and Treasure Island Park to let folks know something special was underway. 

On Sunday, Oct. 2 the 31 artists selected for the Invitational began their day with the “Quick Draw” event, which started at 9 a.m. Heisler Park was transformed into a huge open studio as participants began to paint. 

In between they took time to talk with curious passersby and graciously answer obvious questions, even for the umpteenth time. “I’m painting the beautiful scene before me” was a common refrain. At 11 a.m. the artists and their works returned to the Festival of Arts for lunch and framing activities. 

plein air lpapa artist at park

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist Durre Waseem of Corona highlighted the colorful landscaping at Heisler Park in the piece she created for the Quick Draw

At 1 p.m., their work was on display for a lively, well-attended silent auction. Within four hours from start to finish, the artists displayed their prowess in this specialized medium. The pieces were all sold and people were hovering over selected favorites, being sure they would be the last bidder. Like all the sales throughout the Invitational, the artist retains 60% of the sale while LPAPA receives 40%, which helps fund other portions of the Invitational, including the youth and educational components, as well as LPAPA’s other activities throughout the year.

plein air board

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The LPAPA Gallery at 414 N. Coast Highway has helped the organization’s presence in the community, said (L-R) Vice President Celeste Gilles, President Toni Kellenberg and Executive Director Rosemary Swimm

A rewarding element of the Invitational is when students who have expressed an interest in, and are passionate about, art are selected from each Laguna Beach school. The 40 youth spend an immersive morning with mentor artists at Heisler Park who help them with composition, colors and other plein air painting tips as they create their own works of art, which are 10 on display for the week of the Invitational. Each student also receives an easel, paints and brushes to take home. 

“It’s a development process,” said Celeste Gilles, vice president of LPAPA and coordinator of the youth programs. She adds that it’s also a way to connect impressionable youth with the environment. “So much of our landscape is disappearing,” she said. “The artists are preserving and embracing the landscape for everyone.” The program also subtly presents the youth with career options and Gilles knows of at least two students who had participated in the LPAPA student program who have gone on to Laguna College of Art + Design. (LPAPA also offers a plein air program for all Laguna Beach fourth graders as they study California history.) 

The Invitational also has a special day for LCAD students, The Next Generation Paint Out, where they paint at Heisler Park. This results in not just new works of art, but selected scholarships that are awarded to the college students. 

In between these youth-focused events, the Invitational artists will be painting and offering various talks and lectures to the public. 

plein air bidding

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Bidding at the conclusion of the Quick Draw during the silent auction was intense, with some people determined to get specific works of art

The opportunity to celebrate plein air painting is truly unique, said Kellenberg.

“Were not just art collectors, we’re experience collectors,” she said. “An artist takes a blank piece of canvas at a location and you don’t know where it’s going and all of a sudden its magic that happens right before you.” 

Swimm also appreciates how plein air painting offers fresh perspectives to not just the artist, but also the viewer. 

“You see a brown hill,” she explains. “But an artist sees all the light and the texture. You’re able to see this through their eyes.” 

And while LPAPA continues to grow and evolve, with educational programs throughout the year and their own gallery, organizers insist they actually are creating a deserved homage to those who’ve come before them and have established such a rich artistic community. 

“We’re super passionate that we’re carrying on the tradition of the people who’ve created the art colony, who founded our town,” said Gilles. 

plein air president and staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Rosemary Swimm, executive director and Toni Kellenberg, president of LPAPA, review posters from past Invitationals at the organization’s gallery

The establishment of the LPAPA art gallery a year ago, as well as a respected reputation for treating artists well and on-going grant support from the city, has really established the organization, said Swimm. 

“To have a place to showcase artists’ work has brought us into the public eye. This gallery has helped us so much.” This year the Invitational brought interest from all around the world.

The Invitational continues through October 9. The highlight of the week is the thrilling Invitational Collectors Gala, which will be held this Saturday, Oct. 8. The evening under the stars at the Festival of Arts includes an opportunity to meet the artists, as well as enjoy culinary delights and the opportunity to purchase artwork. Tickets are available through the LPAPA website. 

On Sunday, the art show is opened to the public for free. There will be painting demonstrations with another opportunity to purchase art.

“The community support has been wonderful,” said Swimm. “Without the community behind us we wouldn’t be where we are.”

For more information about the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, to buy tickets for Saturday’s Gala or any other LAPAPA, visit their website at https://lpapa.org.

