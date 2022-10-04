NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Meet Pet of the Week Ruby 100422

Meet Pet of the Week Ruby

Ruby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 6-month-old brown and black boxer mix who is spayed. Ruby is extremely sweet and playful. She will need a standard sized home and does well with other dogs or pets around.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Ruby adopted as soon as possible.

Pet of the Week Ruby

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Ruby, a sweet boxer mix, is looking for a new home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

