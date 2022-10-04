NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

69.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Laguna Life and People 100422

Laguna Logo 2022

Shannon Hall and Danielle Holland: The Ritual Refill provides products with a purpose

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Shannon Hill and Danielle Holland, owners of The Ritual Refill, are not only close friends, they have proven to be excellent business partners.

Taking to heart their motto of “less is more,” Hall and Holland opened The Ritual Refill with the intention of creating an inviting space to interact with the community – and together, learn to live more sustainably. There’s no doubt they have succeeded. It’s an inspiring shop with an impressive selection of products, making it easy for customers to adopt the ritual of using “low waste products.”

Through a mutual friend, Hall and Holland met some five-plus years ago. They soon discovered they had a lot in common, both came from Laguna and both worked in the retail and apparel fields. Hall went to Dana Hills High School, and Holland went to Thurston and was then home schooled. 

shannon hall duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Owners Shannon Hall (on left) and Danielle Holland

They also shared a passion – one that led to the founding of The Ritual Refill – the desire to reduce single-use plastic, live more sustainably and promote conscious shopping. Prior to opening The Ritual Refill, both Holland and Hall had small businesses, so they already possessed some skill in that area. 

As stated on their website, “Having come from years in the retail and apparel world, we’ve witnessed first-hand the insurmountable amount of waste that’s generated by consumers every day. Growing up near the beach, we both developed a deep appreciation for the ocean and nature. We combined our love for low-waste living and supporting like-minded brands with our experience and entrepreneurial spirits and The Ritual Refill was born.”

“It was meant to be,” Holland said. “We complement each other in many ways. If one of us isn’t as knowledgeable about something, the other is. We also have the same idea about the direction of the store and its theme and we love the same products.”

However, each has her own personal favorites – Hall’s favorite is Mind and Body Wash by Bathing Culture and Holland’s is the shampoo and conditioner by La Tierra Sagrada.

shannon hall bottles and name

Click on photo for a larger image

The Ritual Refill opened in February 2022

Contrary to the notion that sometimes friends don’t make good business partners, Hall and Holland agree on everything.  “We never have disagreements,” said Holland. 

“It’s a collaboration, even on our name, which has specific meaning – and the logo,” Hall said. “We wanted to incorporate the word ritual into the name and I added the sun.”

However, each has assigned tasks. “We play to each other’s strengths,” Holland said. “We do tackle a lot of the tasks together like buying, event planning and overall store vision, but I tend to be the creative eye, while Shannon is the brains.” 

Holland and Hall concur that their biggest accomplishment thus far has been opening the store. A surprising fact is that the store was completely self-funded by 29-year-old Hall and 27-year-old Holland. To start the business, Holland sold her car and Hall used her savings. 

“There are no investors or loans,” Hall emphasized, which must give them an element of freedom in their business decisions.

Purposeful products

In attempting to incorporate low waste with high quality products, Hall and Holland do meticulous research. The criteria for products – it must be clean and pure, with no harmful ingredients, some are vegan. 

“We didn’t get stuff to just fill the store,” Hall said. “These are products we stand behind day in and day out.” 

“It’s hard to find vendors that sell product in bulk,” said Holland. “We’ve learned so much.” As much as possible, they try to buy from vendors in California.

Holland continued, “I’m passionate about what I put on my skin. I’m a licensed esthetician. Focusing on less waste is what keeps us looking to the future.”

Some of the products they carry: hand soap, dish soap, laundry soap, shampoo, body wash, sunscreen and wellness products. They are looking to add dog shampoo. 

shannon hall interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Welcoming shop features work of local artists

When they opened the store, they had only 10 refillable products, now they have more than 40 and hope to double that in the future. “Our long range plans include making our own products,” Holland said. “Shannon’s father has experience in that area.”

The Ritual Refill also carries many local brands such as Laguna Beach’s Kung Fu Tonic, Anoint Daily from Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa’s Etto Oil and Iron Lion Soap from Santa Ana. Customers can shop for silk scarves from Bryn Valaika of Colorem in Laguna Beach. Additionally, the store offers Coastline Pottery Ceramics from Capo Beach, as well as Bowman Ceramics of Long Beach.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The walls are adorned with works by Jesse Miller, longtime Laguna Beach resident and Sawdust Art Festival exhibitor since 2008 and Chris Hitchcock of Coyote Woodworks (Chris and Danielle are engaged). Hitchcock crafted all of the fixtures in the shop. 

A unique addition to their store is a selection of vintage apparel, and each month, the shop displays a new rack of vintage clothing and accessories.

“We collect them when we travel and some are from our wardrobes,” Holland said.

In July they had a clothes swap – attendees (around 50) each brought 10 items and left with 10 items. 

Their laundry soap is used by Dog Tub in town for washing towels and their hand soap is in AhbA and in two of the Crystal Cove cottages.

shannon hall shannon closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Shannon Hall

How the refilling process works

Customers receive a 5% discount if they bring their own containers. It can be any bottle, plastic or glass, any shape or size and there’s no minimum. Containers can also be purchased.

The products are charged by weight (excluding the weight of the container), ranging from 15 cents to $6 an ounce. There is no minimum. 

“One customer even brought in wine bottles to use as containers,” Hall said.

Step 1: Pick out the product you want.

Step 2: Did you bring your own container (rinsed out) to fill? Let’s weigh it! If not, you may purchase one of our reusable glass bottles.

Step 3: Fill your bottle to the desired amount. We will charge by the oz.

Step 4: Time to weigh the final product & calculate the total!

Step 5: Bring your glass bottle back next time for 5% off your refill.

shannon hall danielle closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Danielle Holland 

One of the perks of the shop is meeting locals and neighbors. Hall and Holland love that aspect of the business.

“We have many return customers,” Holland said. 

“Some customers come in from Dana Point and Newport Beach,” said Hall. The closest refillable stores are in Costa Mesa and San Clemente.

Hall added, “A lot of customers get all of their personal and household items refilled here.”

When they do get away from the shop, Holland likes to hike and camp and spend time with her puppy Ranger, a Border Collie and German Shepherd mix. 

Hall likes the beach and traveling and has a 3-year-old French Bulldog named Phoebe. Although Ranger and Phoebe aren’t regular shop dogs, they do visit the shop occasionally. “But we have a lot of dogs come into the shop and we have treats,” said Holland.

With so many people coming in and out, there must have been some humorous incidents over the past eight months.

Holland recalls one. “A guy stopped in who had obviously spent a lot of time in the sun, and he wanted some sunscreen – not to buy – but to apply, so I let him lather up with some of our sunscreen.”

shannon hall soap and boy

Click on photo for a larger image

A vast array of “clean” products

It’s clearly a fun place to be, and Hall’s favorite part of the job is having a creative outlet. Holland said, “I love the community and chit-chatting with customers. There are so many like-minded people here.”

Their least favorite part of the running the business is the day-to-day heavy lifting of packing and unpacking shipments. (They try to utilize companies that reuse their packing materials, which are sent back, cleaned and reused.)

The holidays are just around the corner, so remember The Ritual Refill for hostess gifts and stocking stuffers. Holland even put together a glass jar with themed items for fast and easy gift selection. Or you can put together your own with any number of themes such as kitchen or bath. 

Most importantly, bring in (or buy) a container to fill. Hall and Holland’s vision is that this new ritual refilling becomes a lasting tradition.

Check The Ritual Refill’s Instagram @ritualrefill account for details on monthly pop-ups and gift-with-purchase promotions.

The Ritual Refill is located at 900 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.theritualrefill.com.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.