 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 100422

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

October occurrences

Dennis 5Now it’s October and just about anything can happen during our 10th month, including some of our hottest days. October’s average high-low temp is around 74-59 degrees or thereabouts. Laguna’s hottest October day occurred on October 1, 1987, with a sizzling 102 at water’s edge thanks to the hot, dry northeast winds resulting from the first major Santana wind event. 

Anytime now we’ll see our first Santana event. The average date of that first event is around October 10. Other 100-degree days in October were 101 on October 9 and 10 with 101 and October 8, 1959 and October 11, 1971. The record high of 102 occurred on October 1, 1987. There have been a few 97s along the way as well, including that horrible day on October 27, 1993, the day Laguna lost 435 homes to an out-of-control wildfire. Tidbits lost everything he owned except the clothes he was wearing that day.

Laguna’s chilliest October low temp was 39 degrees on October 20 of 1971. Average October rainfall here in town is a little less than a half inch. Our wettest Octobers were 6.57 inches in 2004 from a couple of surprise visits from an atmospheric river. October 1987 saw Laguna collect 2.37 inches and third place goes to 1996, when we collected 1.51 inches. The average October ocean temp is around 66 degrees, but it’s been as warm as 73 degrees in 1997 and as cold as 57 in 1978.

“The Thing” – continued from September 1939: The National Hurricane Center didn’t begin naming tropical systems until 1950, so I gave this monster storm the name “The Thing.” By September 17, the monster storm had beefed up into a strong Category 4 with sustained winds of 150 mph with a central pressure down to 930 millibars. It sped to the west at 18mph and late in the evening of the 17th, it was a Category 5 with winds of 162 mph with a central pressure of 924 millibars. This monster was huge, nearly 700 miles across! 

On the 18th, the storm was even stronger with winds up to 180mph thanks to a huge pool of water up to nearly 90 degrees fueled by a mega El Niño that year. The system continued on its westerly course as its center was nearly 850 miles SSW of the tip of Baja. There were no worries at that stage of the game, but on the 19th, “The Thing” suddenly made a sharp right turn and began trucking to the NNW – while maintaining its strength at a Category 5 with winds of 175 mph with a central pressure down to 907 millibars. 

By September 20, the system was located about 700 miles to the SW of Baja’s tip, still well out to sea. On the 20th, “The Thing” took on a more northerly to NNE course. It was about 700 miles WSW of the tip of Baja, while maintaining its Category 5 status. Giant swells were beginning to march toward the west coast of Baja and the coast of Southern California as a record heat wave was baking all of Southern California. 

On the 21st, the monster storm found itself about 650 miles to the west of Baja’s tip as it began to slow down a bit. It was now moving to the NNE at 14 mph and was still a very strong Category 4, and that course would have had Southern California as its target within three or four days. The next day, the 22nd, “The Thing” was only about 700 miles to the SSW of Laguna – as it maintained its course as a Cat. 4. 

On the 23rd, a stream of tropical clouds began to flow northward into Southern California, meaning the outermost bands of the storm had reached our coast. It maintained its NNE course, now a Cat. 3 at 400 miles to our SSW. Ocean temps off our coast were a ridiculous 78-80 degrees, which was plenty warm enough for the storm to hold its own. 

Stay tuned for next week’s Stu News Laguna as we cover “ The Thing’s “ final assault on Southern California. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

