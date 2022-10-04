NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 79  |  October 4, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 100422

“Art in Public Places” – The Discussion by Ralph Tarzian

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

The Discussion by Ralph Tarzian was installed in 2004 at the corner of Third Street and Ocean Avenue in front of Anastasia Café. It was funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. 

Tarzian’s signature style is elongated female figures wearing sandals or flip flops, and this style is also reflected in his public art installation Canyon Spirits at [seven-degrees] on Laguna Canyon Road. 

“A sculptor is a person who is interested in the shape of things, one who is compelled by the form and shape of everything,” said Tarzian. “I try to depict my pieces as a moment, frozen in time and space, figures that have withdrawn from the present into a more quiet place.”

"Discussion" is in front of Anastasia Café on Ocean Avenue

Born in Fresno in 1923, Tarzian was born an artist – painting, drawing and sculpting since before he could remember. As reported by his family, some of his earliest memories were of building sculptures from wood and paper. The walls and shelves of his Laguna Canyon studio, where he worked nearly every day until 2011, were adorned with his work spanning 90 years. 

After serving time in the Army during World War II, Tarzian married and studied art while working to support his family. He became an “artist’s artist” in Orange County, treasuring and seeking out the work of his colleagues, yet always staying humble as they too sought out and treasured his increasingly masterful work in bronze and stone. In 1966, the family moved to Laguna Beach and Tarzian established the sculpture department at Orange Coast College, where he was a professor of fine arts until he retired from teaching in 1984. 

Tarzian continued to grow as an artist, as a carver of marble, travertine and alabaster and as a master of lost-wax bronze works that increasingly became sought after among collectors. After studying in Italy, he began to show work in galleries throughout the Southland and beyond. 

"Discussion" reflects Tarzian's signature style

He was a regular exhibitor at the Festival of the Arts, and served on the boards of the Laguna Art Museum and Long Beach Art Association, garnering awards for his work, public installations, and more recently, lifetime achievement recognition, including the 2010 Laguna Beach Art Alliance Art Star Lifetime Achievement award. 

After retiring from teaching in 1984, Tarzian began working solely out of his Laguna Canyon studio. He worked in his studio until 2011 and loved the community of artists who sought him out as a mentor. 

Tarzian passed away in June 2019 at the age of 95. 

This is the 79th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

