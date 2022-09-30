NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Dr. William Yarchin featured speaker 093022

Dr. William Yarchin featured speaker at LBUMC

Dr. William Yarchin, the Emeritus Endowed Professor of Religious Studies at Azusa Pacific University, will speak about the status of today’s Christian church, its challenges, as well as commonalities with other faiths, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11:15 a.m., in the sanctuary at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC). Dr. Yarchin recently led a well-received study of the Dead Sea Scrolls at the church.

The series is also being livestreamed and recorded for viewing on LBUMC’s Facebook page.

Dr. William Yarchin portrait

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. William Yarchin 

Dr. Yarchin is one of three distinguished speakers who will address the nine-week World Religions Study. Dr. Muzammil Siddiqi, Director of the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove, will speak on October 23 and Rabbi Peter Levi, Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Orange County office and former president of the Orange County Board of Rabbis, will speak on November 13. Each speaker will discuss their own religion as well as similarities and common ground with the others.

Dan Gara, chairman of adult education at LBUMC, will provide the history of each religion on October 9 and October 30; LBUMC’s pastor Lynn Francis will offer their theologies on October 16 and November 6.

Following his studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Dr. Yarchin earned a Ph.D. in Religion at Claremont Graduate School and directed the Ancient Biblical Manuscripts Center at Claremont School of Theology. He later served as Associate Dean in the School of Theology at Azusa Pacific. His publications center on the history of Biblical interpretation and his research on Hebrew Psalms manuscripts has established a revision in the understanding of them that is globally accepted. In 2019, he was invited to lecture on his research at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center in Laguna Beach. It is a Reconciling Congregation. For more information, visit www.lbumc.org.

 

