 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Cultural Arts happenings FP 093022

Cultural Arts happenings

The Arts Commission invites the public to attend the (free) final concert of the 2022 Sunset Serenades season tonight – Friday, Sept. 30 – from 5:30 p.m. until sunset, at the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Cliff Drive. The concert features a sing-a-long to the Beatles with local musician Jason Feddy. The event is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

cultural arts feddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Jason Feddy at Heisler Park Amphitheater tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Low-seating beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older, but must be accompanied by a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

The Holiday Palette Competition is open to artists (18 years of age and over) who live, work, or exhibit in Laguna Beach. There is no entry fee. The honorarium is $700. Artists may submit one (1) palette design each via physical drop-off to the Cultural Arts Department at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave., or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The deadline is Monday, Oct. 3. 

cultural arts palette

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

2021 palette by Noel Lashley

Selected artists will be provided with a 4’ x 3’ wooden palette on which to paint their proposed design. Completed palettes are displayed from lampposts throughout the city during the holidays. This competition is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information on Cultural Arts events, go to www.lagunabeachcity.net/government/departments/cultural-arts.

