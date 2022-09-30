NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Aquathon 2022 Recap

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

As reported by staff photographer Mary Hurlbut, on Sunday, Sept. 25, near the Aquathon water and snack station at Woods Cove, the tide was very high, with intervals of calm seas and then large sets of waves. Aquathon swimmers and paddle boarders headed south, some swam into the cove, others braved coming across the rugged tidepools and a few came down the stairs, opting to walk part of the way on the streets due to the rough conditions. Many participants either swam by the rest stop or stayed up on the streets. 

aquathon 2022 Gary and Diana Cogorno

Co-organizer Gary Cogorno and his wife Diana

aquathon 2022 woods cove

Woods Cove

aquathon 2022 Casey and Gina

Former LB lifeguards Casey and Gina Parlette

aquathon 2022 Ted Reckas and son

Ted Reckas and son jump off Diver’s Rock also known as Chicken Rock by the younger generation

aquathon 2022 happy group

Group of Aquathon participants

Hurlbut captured many of the highlights and happy moments at Woods Cove. Participants would only later find out that one of the veteran Aquathoners Art Salcido died shortly after coming to shore to complete his swim.

aquathon 2022 art and kevin

Art Salcido (on left) and close friend Kevin Griffin

aquathon 2022 Hudson Waggoners jr lifeguard

Hudson Waggoners, the 15-year-old Junior Lifeguard that assisted in Art Salcido’s rescue attempt with an Aquathoner

In addition to being an annual gathering, the Aquathon provides financial support to the Laguna Beach Ocean Lifeguard Foundation, a nonprofit run by three former lifeguards – Mark Klosterman, Jon Brick and Rob Patterson. To date, the Aquathoners are close to a $9,000 donation. Alyssa Hayek and Gary Cogorno have recorded two segments at KXFM on Laguna Beach lifeguards. Check them out here.

For more of Mary Hurlbut’s photos, click on slideshow below:

 

