 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Fair Game 093022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Young, exciting quarterback, full of potential, takes the helm of Breakers’ football team

TJ headshot AugLaguna Beach High School’s football team started off the season with high hopes. Unfortunately, those seemed to be dashed early as the season took a turn for the worse in their opening game some six weeks ago against Homedale, when they traveled to Idaho and lost 46-14. 

What particularly hurt in that game was that starting senior quarterback Sam Garwal went down with an injury. That injury forced Ethan Das into the mix to take over the helm. And, although Ethan did an admirable job, helping the team right the ship by winning three out of their next four games, Breakers Coach John Shanahan knew he had a potential savior waiting in the wings.

You see, sophomore QB Jackson Kollock spent the first part of this season sitting on the bench, waiting for CIF sanctions to pass, due to his transfer back to Laguna Beach after spending his freshman year at Santa Margarita. Well, that waiting period is over.

Kollock, all 6’4” and 215 lbs. of him, is what Coach Shanahan calls an “exceptional kid, with lots of competitiveness, capable of making any throw on the field and able to get the ball to his receivers quickly.” Add to that mobility and you begin to understand why Shanahan and the team, “particularly Breakers receivers, are very excited.”

Jackson, at 16, is the oldest of six kids of Ryan and Teresa Kollock, who have lived in Laguna Beach the last 17 years.

He initially went to Santa Margarita to play football, but according to Ryan, “He really wanted to play for his home school and varsity coach John Shanahan, so he is back in Laguna and so excited to compete as a Breaker.”

Jackson appears to be the real deal. This past summer he could be found competing in different football camps and showcases, demonstrating his skills. At the FBU Top Gun Showcase in Florida, he was selected as one of their QB MVPs from the class of 2025 and invited to compete in the National Combine in San Antonio, Texas. He has also been selected to play in the Dream All American Bowl at SoFi Stadium on December 30th.

Jackson is not only good on the football field, but he also excels in the classroom, carrying a 3.75 GPA.

And last year, during his freshman year at Santa Margarita, Jackson got to compete in the Trinity League against some of the top high school athletes in the nation, against the likes of Mater Dei and St. John Bosco. The experience “taught me a lot about work ethic, leadership and what it takes to achieve my goals,” said Jackson.

But family struggles getting six kids to school every day presented their own challenges for the Kollock family. Jackson, who had met Coach Shanahan four years ago when he was going what he called “through the hardest part of my life. My baby sister, Catalina, had just passed away very suddenly and unexpectedly and my whole world fell apart,” recounted Jackson. “My parents sent me to a camp (Shanahan) was running at the high school hoping it would help me to get back into football and deal with my grief. He saw something in me and took extra time to train me.”

That relationship brought Jackson back to Laguna Beach to now compete for the local school, most importantly, under the tutelage of Coach Shanahan.

“Because I transferred, I (had) to sit out half the season but (now) I expect to come in and win,” said Jackson. “I hope to show my leadership, take our team into the playoﬀs and win CIF. We have a great team and I can’t wait to go to battle with them! GO BREAKERS!”

There’s a story I remember from a former coach recalls Jackson, “Every day in Africa a lion wakes up knowing it must outrun the slowest gazelle or it will starve and every morning a gazelle wakes up knowing it must outrun the fastest lion or it will die. Moral of the story, once the sun comes up you better be running. That’s the intensity and mentality I want to bring to Laguna.”

Laguna Beach appears to have a bright second half of the season ahead of them. The Jackson Kollock era begins tonight, when he and his teammates take on Segerstom at Guyer Field, beginning at 7 p.m.

This could be fun!

Jackson Kollock on the move as a freshman at Santa Margarita

• • •

Laguna College of Art + Design’s BFA program in Drawing and Painting presents the opening reception for Parallel Disasters, an exhibition of paintings, on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m.

Parallel Disasters, a two-artist exhibition of paintings by John Brosio and Perin Mahler, juxtaposes things like tornados engulfing the skies above familiar suburban landscapes, specters of the Confederacy hovering over shells of spacious single-family homes; such fantastic and haunting scenes characterize the exhibition.

“Rooted in crisis and speculation, both personal and social, Brosio and Mahler’s paintings peer into uncharted territories rife with new systems of logic, possibility, and risk. Mahler and Brosio’s works ring urgently in a climate – social, political, environmental, and otherwise – that increasingly demands new resolve to address looming catastrophes, but also possibilities.”

The exhibition is located at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave. and gallery admission is always FREE!

• • •

A Rotary Club grant brings to life a new and free, Laguna Beach Live! children’s program, Live! Music Matters. The program is a music class for ages up to 4 years old, with caregiver involvement.

Local musician Zach Churchill will lead the sessions while attendees will sing, dance and play child-friendly percussion instruments.

The program will take place at Laguna Beach Library and runs for six consecutive weeks beginning this Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot, please call the library at 949.497.1733, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck on Laguna will host its 8th Champagne & Oyster Sip & Shuck Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9. 

Guests will have the opportunity to experience a variety of hand-shucked oysters, Champagne, sparkling wines, spirits and more from around the world, all while enjoying panoramic ocean views. Executive Chef Rainer Schwarz and his team will prepare delicious tastes from The Deck, Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over event are available for purchase for $200 pre-sale (2:30 p.m. entry) or $250 for VIP (1:30 p.m. entry). Admission includes oysters and other decadent bites, as well as access to Champagne, wine, cocktail and beer sampling.

The event benefits Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County.

 

