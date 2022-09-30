NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

73.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Laguna College of Art + Design presents FP 093022

Laguna College of Art + Design presents Parallel Disasters

Laguna College of Art + Design’s BFA program in Drawing and Painting is presenting Parallel Disasters, an exhibition of paintings at LCAD Gallery. The opening reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 6 from 6-9 p.m. The exhibition is on display through November 13.

Tornados engulfing the skies above familiar suburban landscapes, specters of the Confederacy hovering over shells of spacious single-family homes; such fantastic and haunting scenes characterize Parallel Disasters, a two-artist exhibition of paintings by John Brosio and Perin Mahler.

Laguna College of Art After School

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“After School,” oil on canvas, 2002, 36 X 48 by artist John Brosio

Rooted in crisis and speculation, both personal and social, Brosio and Mahler’s paintings peer into uncharted territories rife with new systems of logic, possibility and risk. Mahler and Brosio’s works ring urgently in a climate – social, political, environmental and otherwise – that increasingly demands new resolve to address looming catastrophes, but also possibilities. Answering the call to interrogate the past and present, and prepare for an uncharted beyond, Mahler’s mise en scénes set a framework with which to make sense of contemporary chaos and crisis, while Brosio thrusts us into worlds that demand new language. Both challenge us to reconsider what it means to be in control.

LCAD Gallery admission is free. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lcad.edu.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.