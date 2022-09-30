NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Comedy Night fundraising gala at FOA 093022

Comedy Night fundraising gala at FOA grounds to support Extraordinary Lives Foundation

Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) – a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness – will present its annual Comedy Night fundraiser on Wednesday, Oct. 19 on the scenic Festival of Arts grounds. This year’s featured comedians include headliner George Wang, Lowell Benjamin and comedian/host Frances Dilorinzo.

More than 200 guests are expected to attend the lively evening featuring a silent auction, dinner and comedy show. Headliner George Wang Jr. is an actor, professional comedian and skate coach known for his Cruzzin with Laffter Comedy Show, Inside the Laughter and What’s Up Fool? podcast.

Comedy Night Wang

Headliner comedian George Wang Jr.

Lowell Benjamin is a professional comedian and cohost of You Don’t Know Schiff podcast and the quick witted, creator of Dry Bar Comedy Special, Frances Dilorinzo, returns for the third year as fundraising host.

According to ELF Founder and CEO Mara James, “While this evening will bring a fun evening of light and laughter, it also sheds awareness and generates funding for our important children’s mental health and wellness programs.”

Comedy Night Mara James trio

(L-R) ELF Founder/CEO Mara James, Fritz Coleman and 2022 Host Frances Dilorinzo

 An estimated one in five children have a diagnosable mental health condition and funds from the Comedy Night will fund ELF’s Piggie Bear educational resources to increase children’s emotional development and their HUGS for Life Healing Center bridging the gap between mental health medical professionals and holistic healers.

The evening is cocktail attire and begins at 6 p.m. with social hour and silent auction followed by dinner, comedy show and live auction at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $225 and a limited number of tables of 10 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To register for the Comedy Night, visit www.charityauctionstoday.com/t/elfgala22-495ff0ea0f and for general information about ELF, visit www.elfempowers.org.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Free valet parking will be available.

 

