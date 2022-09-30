NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 78  |  September 30, 2022

Avran Fine Art presents a special show 093022

Avran Fine Art presents a special show with artists T Barny and Blu Smith

Avran Fine Art is holding a special show featuring artists T Barny and Blu Smith on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sculpture and painting come together in this show for a colorful, abstract and unique experience.

Come meet the artists in this joint show taking place from 6-9 p.m. There will be wine and light bites.

The event is free to attend, but please RSVP here.

Avran Fine Art T Barny

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Avran Fine Art

Artist T Barny

Avran Fine Art Blu Smith

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Blu Smith

Avran Fine Art is located at 540 S. Coast Highway #106, Laguna Beach.

 

