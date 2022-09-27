Laguna Life and People 092722

Randy Morgan: An architectural artist whose Laguna art walls are full of legends and lore

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

When asked which of his artwork is his favorite piece, architectural artist Randy Morgan replied, “I think it’s either ahead of me or the one I’m working on.”

Once into a project, Morgan admitted that he becomes obsessed with getting it right – whether it’s finding the correct species of swallow for his project at the Marriott in San Juan Capistrano or what the Native Americans would be wearing in his installation Old San Juan in San Juan Capistrano.

Although that particular aspect of his process involves considerable research, according to Morgan, he often has “lightbulb” moments during the night – and new ideas are always ruminating.

“We are all born creators with a God given talent to create something, but some of us live in a constant state of creativity,” Morgan said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Randy Morgan

Morgan is a master sculptor, who for more than 40 years has worked as an architectural artist. His work, which is 90% commissioned projects, is sought after by developers, architects, art collectors and eclectic homeowners alike. He is the creator of the Waterman’s Wall (on the wall of Hobie Surf Shop) and the Laguna Panorama at the Art Hotel (now owned by Oceanic Enterprises) which are the two largest art pieces in town. These art murals are a part of a series which make up his “Roadmap of Art Walls” which stretch from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to Chico, Calif.

“My work is inspired by my love for history, nature and unique art mediums,” Morgan said.

The making of “Waterman’s Wall”

Waterman’s Wall depicts many of the figures in the Laguna Beach ocean scene: Former Chief of Marine Safety Mark Klosterman; winner of the 1975 Duke Kahanomku Invitational Surf contest Ian Cairns; co-founder of MacGillivray Freeman Films, Jim Freeman and many others.

Laguna Panorama – which he created for girlfriend Gail Duncan when she owned the Art Hotel – chronicles the history of Laguna from Greeter Eiler Larsen to the founding of Pacific Marine Mammal Center and celebrates its lore and legends such as John Cunningham.

One of the works that is close to Morgan’s heart is the statue he created of Skipper Carrillo, Have a Home Run Day, on the corner of Glenneyre Street and Park Avenue. “The statue captures the smiling Skipper, waving his arms and yelling his mantra…‘have a home run day’ (how many times have we seen him do it!),” said Morgan. Skipper is a Laguna legend and worked at Laguna Beach High School for 51 years taking care of the football team’s uniforms and he umpired at Riddle Field for 25 years.

Morgan’s first public art project in Laguna was at the Glenn Vedder Ecological Reserve underwater park and tidepools. “I installed sea creatures at each entrance and then someone sawed them off. It was discouraging,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

One of Morgan’s pieces in the living room of the house he shares with Gail Duncan. They met when she owned the Art Hotel and needed an artist to create a mural.

As far back as he can remember, Morgan burned with a passion for the arts. His talents were first recognized when he was 5 years old by his kindergarten teacher when she entered his Painting of a Horse at the LA County Fair where it won 1st place and a blue ribbon. As a child, Morgan’s father brought home large rolls of paper from his print shop and soon found his son immersed in drawing. “I drew detailed portraits of my sports heroes and cowboys and Indians,” Morgan said.

In addition to the title “artist,” Morgan is also an author. In 2019, he wrote The Creation Code about how to “find your medium, manifest your art and make money doing it.”

“Years ago, there was no way for artists to sell their art – there was no e-commerce, they had to go to an art gallery,” Morgan said. “But now there are so many ways to sell art, and it’s possible to make money as an artist. Back when I started out in the 1970s, I couldn’t make a living as an artist. It wasn’t possible to be seen and sold all over the world.”

From Mississippi to Laguna

Morgan grew up in Mississippi. “My father was in World War II and was then drafted during the Korean war,” he said. “We came to La Verne, Calif., in the ‘60s. I fell in love with art and was trying to make my way into the art world. I’m self-taught. I’ve never done anything but make art, but now, looking back, I wish I would have given art a lot more energy instead of just getting by, I regret that.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Morgan works on one of his projects – pencil drawing on the right with overlay on the left

Duncan added, “Because he’s self-taught, he’s a great mentor.”

“When I came here in the ‘70s, LCAD was small and offered only one or two classes, or I might have gone there,” Morgan said. “I’ve spent time with super-talented kids, and if you want to be really good, you have to put the time in and work hard to build your craft.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

In 1972, fate paired Morgan with Carl “Pops” Abel, a world-renowned woodcarver in Laguna Beach. Abel took an interest in Morgan’s artistic sense and taught him the ancient art.

“Pops Abel taught me wood carving,” Morgan said. “I was sort of an apprentice and also helped him at the Festival of the Arts when he was exhibiting. Then wood became scarce because of deforestation, and they started manufacturing wood, but it wasn’t the same. So, I went into ceramics and sculptures.”

Life-changing event

In 1975, Morgan took a trip to Mexico where he studied art and was immediately drawn to the works of Diego Rivera and Jorge Orosco. “I was surfing on the coast and I took a train that stopped in Mexico City. The murals spoke to me – the different styles and materials. I didn’t realize until later it was a gift from God.”

Morgan took five years off, went to San Diego and bought a couple of restaurants, however he admitted, “I woke up at 34 years of age and decided that wasn’t a good atmosphere for me, so I sold out to my partners and came back to Laguna to work on my art. But I had to make a living, so I started doing work for some theme parks and the movie industry, building sets and traveling around for projects. During that time, I also carved the bar and booths for El Torito in Orange.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Sculptures in front yard

Over the next several years, Morgan combined Abel’s techniques with his own evolving artistic sense and discovered a new love for bronze casting and soon found his works gracing residential, commercial and public arenas throughout the world.

“My influences were Dick Johnson and Ivan Mestrovic. Terry Thornsley (who has several public art installations in town) was my idol. I also admired Millard Sheets,” Morgan said. Sheets was an American artist, teacher and architectural designer. Many of his large-scale building-mounted mosaics from the mid-20th century are still extant in Southern California.

“Art teacher Betty Davenport Ford was a huge influence,” Morgan said. “I also learned a lot from others at the movie studios – that was sort of an apprenticeship – and I learned from projects on various sets and gained knowledge about working with clay.”

Morgan consults with museums and explained the design aspect. “I have to take the perspective into consideration and from what angle the art piece will be viewed.

When doing a project, Morgan must also decide how the style of the piece goes with the architecture. “The art needs to fit the project,” he said. “My forte as an artist in creating art for a project is, ‘a little but can be enough,’ I don’t overdo it, I don’t inflate it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Another work in progress

Old San Juan

Dedicated in 2021, Morgan’s Old San Juan at the Capistrano Plaza in San Juan Capistrano celebrates the cultural influence of the Mission. It focuses on the events that shaped the landscape of San Juan Capistrano and Orange County from multiple perspectives. “It was my job to show the culture of that time,” he said. “There was so much beauty that came out of that era, beauty that should be admired.”

Because the Capistrano Plaza was about to undergo a massive renovation that would take four years to complete, Morgan had time to conduct his research. “The worst thing to happen as an artist is to interpret history incorrectly,” Morgan explained, “There wasn’t much photography 200 years ago, so I referred to paintings, drawing, even art on rugs that spoke of what life was like back then.”

Watch the unveiling of “Old San Juan”

Once the Capistrano Plaza’s renovations were complete, Morgan began construction on seven individual bronzed murals that together, encapsulate the story of early San Juan Capistrano. Each of the seven murals tells a story and has an accompanying QR code that lets visitors learn more about each individual story.

“Many people don’t read plaques,” Morgan said, “but busloads of kids come by that mural and swipe their phones on the QR code. They love that.”

In order to create seven murals, which weighed 100 lbs. each, Morgan started with storyboard renderings. Then the creation of the murals started with a two-part epoxy clay that he sculpted and eventually hardened like stone. Once the scenes were all carved out, Morgan applied a cold poured bronze metal coat. He colored the murals all at once with a patina acid, then layered on any detailed colors to the murals, giving them their one-of-a-kind look. All in all, the murals took six months to create.

Click on photo for a larger image

Neptune and the Nymph

Morgan considers his biggest accomplishment to be that he has developed artistically and worked through tragedies and COVID – and kept coming up with new projects.

“I did it by research and repeat business,” he said. “I got the Hobie Waterman’s Wall project by doing research and kept in touch with Mark Christy for three years before it happened. Projects don’t come over night.”

Although Morgan has regrets about not devoting enough time to his art during his earlier years, he’s making up for it now.

“I’ve gotten older, but I still have the Peter Pan syndrome,” Morgan said. “I’m putting more into art, and I want every one of my projects to be a masterpiece. I do one project at a time. I believe we’re all creators. In the Scriptures, God is the creator and because he made us in his image, that makes us all creators. Create the kind of life in which you can create.”

At this point, that appears to be exactly what Morgan has done.

For more information on Randy Morgan, go to www.randymorganart.com.