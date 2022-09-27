NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

PMMC is calling all “Ocean Heroes”

The ocean is critical to all life on Earth and we are fortunate enough to have it as an accessible feature in our own backyard. All the more reason for kids in Orange County to learn more about it, the inhabitants that live there and how we can protect it. You can get your kids involved in ocean science and conservation through an awesome STEM program opportunity at Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) called “Ocean Heroes.” This highly engaging after school science club for children, ages 8-12, meets once a month for four months and exposes youngsters to a diversity of marine mammals and the ecosystems in which they reside though presentations, activities, experiments and art.

Children making notes while observing elephant seals

This fall, kiddos learn about some unusual marine mammals found in different parts of the world and why those animals and areas are important to us all, including the Tucuxi dolphin, the Minke whale, the crab eater seal and the right whale dolphin. Students play a game to “balance the biome” in the Amazon River basin to help save the Tucuxi and their habitat, work together in teams to tackle a STEM challenge to reduce vessel strikes along Minke whales’ migration routes and experience the effects of biomagnification of pollution in the food web through an interactive game. After learning how counter shading on marine mammals helps them camouflage from predators and prey, youth get crafty creating their own animal with adaptation to survive in the big blue.

 The ultimate inspiration comes from the patients at PMMC’s marine mammal hospital. Children learn about their local furry marine mammals when they get a rare tour inside critical care areas of the facility where seals and sea lions are nursed back to health. Additionally, they have the opportunity to observe the animals each session, hear their stories, and talk with the experts that rescue and care for them. Each student receives a picture of their very own adopted animal to take home.

By the end of the program, youngsters are motivated and inspired to tackle the threats these animals currently face in the wild through ocean stewardship actions shared with them during the sessions. The fun doesn’t end there, as another series of Ocean Heroes sessions is offered in the spring, delving into a variety of “Mystery Mammals” in the sea.

Using microscopes to discover patient ailments

Parents weigh in on PMMC’s after school programming through program evaluations. Here is what they have to say: “Wonderful loving, passionate and knowledgeable teachers. Thank you!”

“After the class, my daughter would tell anyone that would listen all about it! Incredible program for any child interested in the ocean and marine life. Thank you!”

“What a FABULOUS, highly informative and relevant series of information for our children in today’s world! As a parent, I want my children to know more than just information, but also to learn material that is impactful and can help them to take care of our world and be a contributing and concerned citizen in the world in which they live. This is a responsibility we all need to embrace and appreciate.”

 To learn more and sign up your own ocean enthusiasts, go to www.pacificmmc.org/ocean-heroes. Don’t delay! Ocean Heroes begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Pacific Marine Mammal Center is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.pacificmmc.org.

 

