 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Laguna Beach Books hosts Soul Winner 092722

Laguna Beach Books hosts Soul Winner author/journalist David Clary on October 11

On Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., Laguna Beach Books welcomes journalist David Clary to its store. Clary will be discussing and signing copies of his new book, Soul Winners: The Ascent of America’s Evangelical Entrepreneurs

Please note that this is a ticketed event. Tickets are $29.95 and include a copy of the book. They can be purchased online at https://davidclary.eventbrite.com

laguna beach books Clary

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tess Desharnais

Journalist David Clary, author of “Soul Winners: The Ascent of America’s Evangelical Entrepreneurs”

In Soul Winners, Clary argues that this entrepreneurial spirit has indelibly shaped evangelical ministries and their worldview. For generations, evangelical leaders have partnered with tycoons to pay for their churches, crusades and campuses. In turn, evangelicals adopted the pro-business, anti-government values of their conservative benefactors. White evangelicals evolved into the Republican Party’s most loyal voting bloc.

laguna beach books Soul Winners

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Books

Copies of “Soul Winners” will be available for purchase and signing

Clay’s narrative approach brings to life colorful characters such as the ballplayer-turned-preacher Billy Sunday, who condemned the “godless social service nonsense” of liberal churches, and Billy Graham, who brought evangelicalism into the highest precincts of business and politics. This book offers a fresh, balanced perspective on evangelicals and the consequences of their enduring influence on American life.

Laguna Beach Books is located at 1200 S. Coast Highway, Ste. 105, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunabeachbooks.com, or call 949.494.4779.

 

