NewLeftHeader

clear sky

77.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 092722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The saga of “The Thing”

Dennis 5Here on Sunday, Sept. 25, it was another beautiful day in the neighborhood with clear and sunny skies with temps around 80 degrees at 1 p.m. There were soft westerly breezes with gentle waves at 1-3 ft. with green flag conditions. It was at least 10 degrees hotter just over the hill, so the beach was definitely the place to be. 

It’s time to jump in the time machine and travel back to this date on Sunday, Sept. 25, 1939, when the almost unthinkable event occurred as a high-end tropical storm finally found its way here to Southern California finally concluding its long journey from the west coast of Africa in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Through modern technology, we at the NOAA and National Hurricane Center are able to trace in detail the tracks of such storms from their birth all the way to their eventual demise upon making their eventual landfall wherever that may be. 

On September 1, 1939, a new tropical storm developed a couple of hundred miles off the west coast of Africa near the Azores with winds of 40 mph as it began to drift in a westerly direction at latitude 16 degrees North. I might note here that tropical systems way back in ‘39 were not assigned names yet. That wouldn’t happen until 1950, so we’ll call this particular system “The Thing.” 

“The Thing” maintained its strength and course for the next week and a half, barely hanging on to its low-end status. It neither intensified nor weakened the whole time as it was traveling through a hostile environment with cooler than normal ocean temps plus stronger than normal upper-level shear winds that were blowing from the west. 

Those conditions were stumping further intensification due in a large part to a strong El Niño event that normally slows development of Atlantic systems. The Pacific sees the exact opposite with much warmer waters and a slackening of upper-level shear winds, so there’ll be a greater frequency of eastern Pacific storm formation. This is in addition to potential increase in strength for a larger number of storms making it all the way up to major hurricane status. This would mean sustained winds of 111 mph or higher (Category 3), as it’s a much friendlier environment in the eastern Pacific when there’s a strong El Niño in the water. 

On September 14, 1939, “The Thing” finally arrived at the narrow strip of land at the Panama Canal, still with winds of 45 mph. It only took a few hours for “The Thing” to cross that narrow strip of land and by the early morning of the 15th, it popped out on the Pacific side where it was at the mercy of a very strong El Niño event over the wide expanse of the eastern Pacific tropical waters. 

“The Thing” now found itself in a completely different environment to the extent that it was like a switch being turned on almost suddenly. By the late evening of the 15th, the system had beefed up into a high end Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 92 mph with a central pressure down to 988 millibars, down from 1003 millibars just 18 hours previously. By the next morning, the 16th, “The Thing” was already approaching major hurricane status with winds of 110 mph and a central pressure down to 968 millibars, which gave it what we call rapid intensification status. Any tropical system that sees its central pressure fall 20 millibars or more will fall into this category as it found itself smack dab in the middle of a huge pool of near 90-degree water. From here on out, things get really interesting as we’ll cover that in next week’s edition of Stu News Laguna

Until then, ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.