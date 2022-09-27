Fair Game 092722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Participant in Aquathon loses consciousness after coming ashore and passes shortly thereafter

Tragedy struck at the Aquathon on Sunday, Sept. 25. In what was described by Kevin Griffin as a “sunny Sunday along the stunning coast of Laguna Beach among people who care deeply about experiencing the beauty and vitality of life,” Arthur Salcido died shortly after coming to shore to complete his swim.

Griffin, a close friend of Salcido, reminisced how they were not planning to participate this year as late as Saturday night, finally resolving to “do some of the course, maybe jump in the shuttle if we’re tired.”

The Aquathon is an eight-mile swim/walk down the coastline, starting in Emerald Bay and ending up in Three Arch Bay.

Onlookers said that “Art collapsed coming out of the water at that little pocket beach before Victoria Beach. He was gassed when he got out of the water, he had been stuck in (a) rip, and when he came ashore, sat down, lay back and lost consciousness.”

Stephanie Dufour was there with Art completing the swim. “He was the last one in our group to exit the water and seemed to be backstroking and waiting for a lull in the swell to come in – the shore break was rough – he made it in after several minutes of struggling in the rip, a wave pushed him to shore and he sat up on the shore break, we all thought he was fine.”

But Dufour said that then “he totally collapsed and the waves took his body and started pushing it towards the rocks.”

She and an as-yet-to-be-identified 15-year-old junior lifeguard from El Segundo jumped in and “we recovered his body from underwater in the surf, pulled him to shore by the arms,” and immediately started compressions and rescue breathing while a friend ran to Victoria Beach to flag a lifeguard.

The lifeguard showed up and took over CPR until the EMT crew arrived and worked on him for another 30 minutes before the helicopter took him.

Said Dufour, “Just a few minutes earlier, he was swimming in the ocean and laughing. We believe that he may have suffered a heart attack.”

Griffin added that “Stephanie is the real hero. We did CPR together, but she was the one who was focused and was relentless in the attempt to revive him. The young man and the guy who was with Steph were also so caring, brave, helpful. We tried our best until the lifeguard/paramedics took over.

“The doctor told me that when he made it to the hospital, he had no pulse and no heartbeat,” added Griffin. “I have talked to his brothers and sister and was told that heart issues ‘run rampant’ in the family. Personally, I’m gutted...empty. I’ve known Art for over 30 years and this world was a better place with him in it.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Dean Andrews

Kevin Griffin (facing the camera), Arthur Salcido (spring wetsuit with the red accents) and Diana Cogorno (center) were all smiles earlier in the day. RIP Art Salcido!

Friends said that Art loved the ocean and the whole experience.

Some 150+ people participated in this year’s Aquathon.

• • •

Village Laguna’s General Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. and will feature their endorsed candidates, Mark Orgill and Jerome Pudwill, addressing issues of importance to the members.

In addition, they will have a presentation about Measure Q, debunking what they say are lies and misleading information being told by the opposition and clarifying why residents should vote YES.

The meeting will be conducted on Zoom. All are welcome. For the Zoom link or to submit questions about Measure Q, send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee welcomes City Councilperson Peter Blake on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 8-9 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting is to “identify and support legislative and regulatory issues that serve the interest of Chamber members and the business community.”

The Meeting ID is 883 6968 2904, with a Password of 084189. It is free to attend.

• • •

News is out that BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is closing October 16. According to sources, the closing was confirmed by restaurant employees, who at the same time said that “management is treating them well” during this time.

BJ’s is located 280 S. Coast Highway.

It has been serving the community since 1995.

No new location is being considered.

• • •

Tomorrow evening at 5:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Books presents Ryan Hitzel, the CEO of Roark Revival to the store. Hitzel will be discussing and signing copies of his new book, Roaming: Roark’s Adventure Atlas: Surfing, Skating, Riding, and Climbing Around the World.

This is a ticketed event at $45, which includes a copy of the book. They can be purchased here.

The books is “an unconventional photographic guidebook to adventure, featuring images, intel, itineraries, tales, and testimonies collected by Roark’s expert guides. It documents the routes of a group of iconic surfers, climbers, skaters, and other adventurers seeking full cultural and thrill-seeking immersion.”

“The book includes journeys to 16 global destinations including surf expeditions to Iceland, the Falkland Islands, or Jamaica; to motorcycle journeys through Nepal, rock climbing in Argentina; to cliff jumping in Northern Vietnam, and more.”

• • •

Laguna Art Museum presents Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach beginning this Saturday, Oct. 1 and running through January 15, 2023.

In 1931, Mortensen established his home in Laguna Beach and the Mortensen School of Photography. The school was originally located at 1731 S. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, before he moved the school to different locations throughout Laguna Beach until his death in 1965.

“We look forward to presenting one of the only museum exhibitions dedicated to the work of the revered and hated William Mortensen,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “In addition to showcasing a variety of pieces throughout Mortensen’s famed career, the exhibition will be accompanied by a film narrated by Vincent Price on the artist.”

“Photography & Seduction will take museum visitors on a journey through Mortensen’s career from his star-studded Hollywood beginnings to his teachings, as well as influences, processes and more. Mortensen was the first American photographer to use the grotesque in a long-term series of artwork, using tools like pens, paints, pumice and razor blades to alter images. After making a name for himself in Hollywood, Mortensen was drawn to the City of Laguna Beach where he opened a photography school and was often called ‘The Master’ by his students for teachings known as The Mortensen Method.”

Mortensen was said to be at odds with Group f64 whose members included such influential American photographers as Ansel Adams, Imogen Cunningham and Edward Weston. It is said that Mortensen was written out of the history of photography by his peers. Ansel Adams, for example, labeled Mortensen as the “Anti-Christ.”