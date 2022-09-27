NewLeftHeader

 September 27, 2022

Festival of Arts accepting applications for the 2023 Fine Art Show

Calling all Orange County artists! One of the nation’s most prestigious and highly competitive art exhibitions, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2023 juried fine art show. Heading into its 91st season, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show showcases original artwork from more than 100 of Orange County’s finest artists, attracting worldwide audiences of more than 200,000 during the two-month summer season.

 Artists interested in applying for the 2023 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media and complete an online application on the Festival’s website by clicking here – by Monday, Oct. 31. Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31 by 4 p.m. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. The Festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements and professional presentation. 

Festival of Arts aerial shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Robert Hansen

Applications for the 2023 FOA Fine Art Show must be in by October 31

The Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA) will host a free seminar to share all the necessary information on the Festival’s application and jurying process on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The event will include a presentation by Festival of Arts Exhibits Director Christine Georgantas and also offer the opportunity for attendees to meet current and past Festival of Arts exhibitors. 

The seminar will be hosted at OCCCA, located at 117 N. Sycamore St., Santa Ana. Click here to reserve a spot by Wednesday, Oct. 5. Refreshments will be served. 

For questions on the seminar, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., call 949.464.4205, or visit the FOA artist event page by clicking here.

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts’ mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For more than 90 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract more than 200,000 visitors into Laguna Beach. For general information, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org, or call 949.494.1145.

To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

 

