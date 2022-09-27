NewLeftHeader

clear sky

77.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Laguna Beach Garden Club presents check 092722

Laguna Beach Garden Club presents check to Pollinator Protection Fund

On Thursday, Sept. 22, Laguna Beach Garden Club President, Janet Chance, presented a check to Laura and Michael Ford of the Pollinator Protection Fund. The presentation was made at Bluebird Park, where the Fords

installed the first Pollinator Garden by the rocket ship. The project was funded by the Garden Club after the Fords submitted a request to the club last year. 

The Fords recently submitted another request to purchase and install plants in an additional space farther back in the park. The check they received last Thursday was for the second Pollinator Garden in Bluebird Park. 

Laguna Beach Garden check

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

Laguna Beach Garden Club President, Janet Chance, presented a check to Laura & Michael Ford of the Pollinator Protection Fund. They are standing in front of the first Pollinator Garden at Bluebird Park (by the rocket ship).

Michael and Laura’s first Pollinator Garden is a beautiful and thriving garden located in Heisler Park and was also a collaboration between the Fords and the Laguna Beach Garden Club. 

The Pollinator Protection Fund is a 501(c)(3) California Public Benefit. They establish, protect, maintain and develop pollinator habitat and breeding grounds in the coastal communities of Southern California. One of their primary objectives is to support the resurrection of the Western Monarch Butterfly population and their habitats in our area by re-establishing and creating new areas to add to their habitat and breeding grounds.

Laguna Beach Garden 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

Future location of second Pollinator Garden at Bluebird Park

Founded in 1928, the Laguna Beach Garden Club supports a wide variety of projects related to education in gardening, horticulture, landscape and floral design, conservation, ecology and bird life. Meetings are held the first Friday of the month and all are welcome to attend.

“It was a lovely day at Bluebird,” said LB Garden Club Co-Treasurer Brian Jones. “While we were looking at the garden and taking photos, the butterflies and hummingbirds were everywhere.”

For more information about the Laguna Beach Garden Club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

For more information about The Pollinator Protection Fund, go to www.laurajuliet.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.