NewLeftHeader

few clouds

76.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 77  |  September 27, 2022

Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck to host Sip & Shuck 092722

Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck to host Sip & Shuck fundraiser

The Deck on Laguna Beach, Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix Restaurant & Bar, together with The Bungalows at Pacific Edge Hotel, is bringing back its popular Sip & Shuck fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. This event, the eighth beachside soiree to benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Orange County, gives guests the unique opportunity to experience a variety of hand-shucked oysters, Champagne, sparkling wines, spirits and more from around the world, all while enjoying panoramic ocean views.

Executive Chef Rainer Schwarz and his team will prepare delicious tastes from The Deck, Driftwood Kitchen and Hendrix. The event will include beverages from Ketel One, Grey Goose, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Nolet’s Gin, Casamigos Tequila, Captain Morgan, RumHaven, Bacardi, Stoli Vodka, Ballast Point Brewery, Laguna Beach Beer Company, Champs de Provence Rose, Veuve Clicquot, Salt Rose, Cloudy Bay, Milagro Tequila, Hendrick’s Gin, Kendall Jackson, San Benedetto Water, Coca-Cola and Lavazza Coffee, among others.

Driftwood Kitchen Sip & Shuck

Submitted photo

Sip & Shuck will raise funds benefiting CASA

“After a hiatus during the pandemic, Sip & Shuck is returning with more of what has made it one of the most successful events in Laguna Beach and beyond. We are glad to be able to once again support CASA, a local Orange County group dedicated to helping children in need,” said John Nye, partner & director of operations for the restaurants. “With expectations set even higher for this year’s event, we are going to focus on sourcing an incredible array of fresh oysters, pouring terrific Champagnes, wines and spirits, and presenting lively entertainers. As always, guests can look forward to a few surprises along the way.”

General admission tickets for the 21-and-over event are available for purchase for $200 pre-sale (2:30 p.m. entry) or $250 for VIP (1:30 p.m. entry). Admission includes oysters and other decadent bites, as well as access to Champagne, wine, cocktail and beer sampling. Event attendees looking to enjoy the evening’s celebrations may take advantage of the Pacific Edge Hotel’s Shake, Stir & Stay packages.

The Deck on Laguna Beach is located at 627 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Laguna Beach. For more information on Sip & Shuck, visit www.sipnshuck.com.

CASA provides a powerful voice for youth in the child welfare system through a unique one-on-one relationship with trained and supervised court appointed volunteer advocates. It works to ensure that these youth are safe, have a permanent home and an opportunity to thrive. For more information, visit www.casaoc.org, or call 714.619.5155.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.