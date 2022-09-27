NewLeftHeader

 September 27, 2022

Celebration of Life planned 092722

Celebration of Life planned for Craig “Dusie” Dusenberry

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Sandpiper Lounge from 3-6 on Sunday, Oct. 2 for Craig “Dusie” Dusenberry who passed away on September 9.

Celebration of Life Dusenberry

Courtesy of Sandi Cain

Craig “Dusie” Dusenberry

Craig was a lifelong resident of Laguna, including a graduate of Laguna Beach High School. Snacks will be provided. Those who attend will have a bit of time to share their favorite moments or events from high school and other memorable moments with those who join in the celebration of life remembrance.

For more information, contact Sandi Cain at 949.292.3279.

The Sandpiper Lounge is located at 1183 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

