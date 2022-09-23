NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

LBPD remembers fallen officers 092322

LBPD remembers fallen officers 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department hosted the Annual Fallen Officer Remembrance Ceremony, honoring the two Laguna Beach Police officers, Gordon French and Jon Coutchie, who were killed in the line of duty while serving the Laguna Beach community.

The ceremony was held in front of the police memorial Eternal Legacy. Retired Laguna Beach Police Lieutenant Jim Cota offered a remembrance message about former Laguna Beach Police Officer Nick Vella, who made the ultimate sacrifice this year while serving with the Huntington Beach Police Department.

LBPD remembers Calvert

LBPD remembers singer

LBPD remembers officers in line

LBPD remembers French family

LBPD remembers bouquet

LBPD remembers vested officers

LBPD remembers folding flag

LBPD remembers brothers

LBPD remembers salute

LBPD remembers King

LBPD remembers rose

LBPD remembers Short

LBPD remembers taps

