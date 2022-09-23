NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Commission OKs organic sourdough bakery downtown

By SARA HALL

A specialty sourdough-focused bakery will soon be filling an empty storefront in Downtown and the need for a trendy natural wine offering in town following a city commission decision this week.

The Planning Commission voted 3-0 (Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler and Commissioner Steve Goldman were absent) on Wednesday (Sept. 21) to approve a Conditional Use Permit for the sale and service of beer and wine at the proposed bakery at 384 Forest Ave., Suite 4, within the Lumberyard Mall in Downtown.

The ground-level, 1,100-square-foot space “will provide a perfect intimate atmosphere for the bakery, deli and natural wine program,” Rye Goods owner Sara Lezama wrote in her application. 

Lezama noted that the proposed use is consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan goals.

“We believe we will be implementing what was already existing in our space and uplifting it to help bring locals a beautiful space to eat and drink,” she wrote. 

Rye Goods is an organic sourdough bakery and deli working with small farm West Coast heritage grains to make sourdough breads and pastry, highlighting the importance of local fruits and vegetables, explained Assistant Planner Garrett Wank.

Overall, commissioners were enthusiastic about the plans for the specialty sourdough shop.

“It’s wonderful to see a quality food addition to our Downtown,” said Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin. “It looks like the kind of business that will make it in Laguna. I think you’ll find a very hungry market for what you’re selling.”

It’s a good addition to Downtown and in a great spot, added Commissioner Steve Kellenberg.

“It’s a unique offering. It does seem different from anything else in town,” he said. “I look forward to you getting open and trying out your wares.”

It’s disappointing the previous business didn’t make it through the pandemic, Kellenberg said, it’s hard to see spaces sit empty for so long. 

The space was formerly home to The Grove on Forest coffeehouse and cafe from 2016-2020. Before that, Coffee Pub occupied the site for many years. 

“It’s a great location,” Kellenberg said. “It’s really core to our Downtown.”

Commission Chair Jorg Dubin said he’s also glad to see the space occupied again. It doesn’t help the town to have empty spaces, he said.

Commission OKs organic sourdough bakery exterior building

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Rye Goods bakery is proposed for the ground level suite at the Lumberyard Mall in Downtown

Rye Goods is something people will enjoy and offering natural wine is a new trend, Dubin said. 

As a category of wine, natural wines are presently underrepresented in the Downtown Specific Plan area, Wank explained.

Rye Goods already has a location in Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach.

They decided to add the natural wine and organic beer because it complements their current offering in Newport Beach so well, explained Jason House, representing the applicant, during the meeting.

They’re looking forward to opening in Laguna Beach, House said.

“We’re excited to join the community and bring our sourdough bread and pastries to the neighborhood,” he said.

Patrons will be able to order a glass of natural wine or beer to consume on site, or buy a bottle to take home.

They believe in the importance of organic natural wine production, Lezama wrote in the CUP application. 

“(We) will strive to bring Laguna Beach a unique and ever-changing menu of the best natural wines from local producers and makers,” she wrote. 

Rye’s staff will be trained on the origin, background and production process of all the wines sold. The bakery will also host regular wine tastings with local wine producers.

“As residents of Laguna Beach, we will offer Rye Goods as the local bakery and deli that the community has been telling us that we need,” Lezama wrote.

There isn’t a natural wine program currently offered in the city, she explained. They hope Rye will help continue to vitalize the Downtown business district.

The bakery works within each season, she noted. 

“Using ingredients as indicators of time to let us know where we are at in the year,” she explained.

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

In Laguna, Rye Goods will be offering a menu of sourdough breads, a wide range of croissant and pastry items, and a deli menu serving everything from pastas and soups to salads and baguette sandwiches.

The proposed retail inventory would include a selection of organic beers as well as natural wines.

On Rye’s online menu, the different types of sourdough range from a $3 bagel to a $14.50 brioche. Pastries cost between $5 and $10, and include a caramelized onion brie croissant, a sweet scone, baklava croissant and a variety of cookies. Deli plates include sandwiches, pasta, soup and wraps. Prices range from $11-$24.

The shop would be contained to the building interior and oriented toward the courtyard.

The bakery would open at 7 a.m. every day and close at 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday, and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Commission OKs organic sourdough bakery Rye interior

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/Rye Goods

The interior for the proposed Rye Goods bakery 

Most of the commissioner questions were related to outdoor seating. 

They are looking to include four to five tables inside, Wank said, but no plans for outdoor dining at this time.

Any application for outdoor seating that included alcohol service would need a new CUP, Planning Manager Amber Dobson confirmed. 

The Lumberyard has a temporary use permit until the end of 2023. They submitted an application for outdoor seating, but there were some parking issues and it’s been put on hold, Wiener explained. In the future, if Rye wants to use some outdoor seating an arrangement can likely be made, he added. 

The interior space is the same as their Newport location, House noted. Most customers swing by to purchase a sourdough loaf and/or snack and take it to go, he said. About 70-75% of business are people taking food home, he estimated. 

The tables inside should be sufficient for those who want to stay and enjoy their drinks and food at the shop.

If they want to include seating outside in the future, they’ll go through the process to add it, he confirmed. But it’s currently not a priority, he added. 

The bakery has been selling products wholesale to coffee shops and restaurants for about five years. The brick-and-mortar store in Newport opened about two years ago.

“It’s going well,” House said. “We opened in the pandemic, which was scary, but we offer a – humbly speaking – cool, organic sourdough product that you can’t really get anywhere else.”

