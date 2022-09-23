NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Answering the call to the undeserved senior 092322

Answering the call to the undeserved senior real estate market

Baby boomers are the fastest growing segment of the population right now and acknowledged as an underserved, special needs clientele. Recognizing a hole in the market, a Berkshire Hathaway Home Services team of REALTORS® decided to help fill it by becoming certified Senior Real Estate Specialists to serve this community.

Pam Levin, Kendall Clark and Tracy Lineback of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Laguna Beach, share more than 30 years of combined real estate experience. This team of women, who openly admit to fitting the demographic, understands personally what it means to face the challenges of aging today with their own families.

Answering the call 3 Realtors

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Tracy Lineback, Kendall Clark and Pam Levin, Senior Real Estate Specialists

“We recognize and empathize with the physical, emotional, and financial hurdles faced by this aging population,” said Pam Levin. “We all have dealt with transitioning our parents from their long-term family homes into living situations that accommodate their new and changing needs.”

Kendall Clark added, “Initially we offer a free consultation with the senior and their family to review their needs and to discuss downsizing to right-sizing. Sharing our expertise and experiences about others in their peer group gives them a sense of ease and trust in our abilities and sincerity.”

The team enhances their service with a robust group of senior sensitive partners that provide specialty services throughout the entire process. These include stagers, movers, estate sale professionals and any other real estate affiliated vendor who when called assure a smooth and seamless transaction.

“Our goal is to be the calm in the storm during what can be a very frenetic time,” offered Tracy Lineback. “We hope this element of our service will give our clients and their families a positive experience. We take on the worry, so our clients don’t have to.” 

This is paid content by Pam Levin, Kendall Clark and Tracy Lineback, Senior Real Estate Specialists with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Laguna Beach. For more information, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Visit www.seniorrealestatesolutions.org.

 

