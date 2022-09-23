Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Firefighters endorse Kempf, Blake and Rounaghi for City Council
The Laguna Beach Firefighters Association has announced their endorsements of Mayor Sue Kempf, incumbent Peter Blake and candidate Alex Rounaghi for November’s Laguna Beach City Council race.
The association cited Kempf and Blake as strong proponents of the department, their understanding and advancing of the agenda for wildlife mitigation and their leadership in working towards the development of a South Laguna fire station.
On Rounaghi, the association pointed to his strong education, his understanding of the local issues, his activity in the political arena and his receptive nature in listening to ideas.
• • •
The Laguna Beach Parent Teacher Association Council presents LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria and the district staff’s Update on Schools, next Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 9-11 a.m., in the Laguna Beach City Hall - Council Chambers.
Dr. Viloria and district staff will update the community on the areas of focus for this school year. The event will highlight information from each department and school site for the 2022-2023 school year, including the 2022 board election, budget, data, enrollment, facilities, new hires, social-emotional wellness and much more.
• • •
Hotel Laguna has joined with Orange County Board of Supervisor Lisa Bartlett to promote Mental Health Awareness Month by lighting the hotel’s rooftop dome with the colors purple and teal.
Courtesy of Mo Honarkar
The rooftop dome of the Hotel Laguna brightly lit in the colors purple and teal for the recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month
• • •
The Laguna Art Museum is bringing literature to life tomorrow at 11 a.m. with Storytime Saturday: The Year We Learned to Fly.
Join them as they craft a storytelling experience inspired by a museum artwork or exhibition to foster children’s understanding of the role of art in their lives. The read-alouds will be supplemented with mindfulness exercises, art-making projects or in-gallery activities that promote meaningful connections with caregivers and others. Sessions are designed for PreK-2 learners and their families.
The Year We Learned to Fly is by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael López, with “a butterfly portrait project that helps us imagine a bright future.”
The Segerstrom Foundation provides free admission for children under 12 years of age. Tickets are required for accompanying adults at $7 for museum members and $14 for non-members.
• • •
Some good stuff at Tuesday’s council meeting. Love the story of the deer, apparently applying for the unofficial city mascot slot, by swimming in the ocean up the coast for some two miles, before then running along Coast Highway back to Emerald Bay, where it was found in a backyard, before being safely tranquilized and released back to the wild.
Exciting news that escrow has been opened on the St. Catherine’s property, with due diligence now underway and hopes of closing escrow by the end of the year. So many wonderful opportunities there for all ages.
City Attorney Phil Kohn reminded people that it is a misdemeanor to remove or deface a political sign. Prosecution can range from a $1,000 fine up to one year in jail.
Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen announced that Caltrans Coast Highway repairs are back in progress. That’s great news for all.
Mayor Kempf advised the community that a second public workshop on the Parking Master Plan will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community & Susi Q Senior Center.
With some anticipated revenue increases in Property Taxes, the council, moved by Blake and seconded by Mayor Kempf, appropriated $648,000 to fund a new Police Lieutenant position, a Deputy Fire Chief and a Senior Administrative Analyst position in the fire department, along with the purchase of two new vehicles and maintenance costs for two Marine Safety rescue vessels.
Related, residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield made donations to the city to help offset costs of the two Marine Safety rescue vessels over the next three years.
Staff was directed by council to expand the Laguna Local program to serve additional residents in both north and south Laguna Beach and to begin offering Sunday service, along with service to the First Thursday Art Walk as well.
A unanimous approval to direct staff to proceed with developing an agreement with the County of Orange to allow Laguna Beach to assume ownership of all beach properties, including Aliso Beach parking and concessions, capital improvements, maintenance responsibility of beach accesses and all marine safety operations.
And, again unanimously, council approved the purchase of 31796 S. Coast Highway for $6,100,000 for use as a new fire station.
The next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.
• • •
Next Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m., join a debate with the Council Candidates, hosted by the Greater Laguna Beach GOP. All seven candidates are expected to attend. They want to keep it lively by including issues that have been brought up in earlier debates as well as engage the candidates with yes/no answers to clarify their positions on the important issues. It is being held at City Council Chambers. It will be moderated by GLBGOP’s Jennifer Zeiter and Christopher Kling. It will also be available on Zoom. Go here to join the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84806160228. You can learn more at www.blbgop.com/upcomingevents.
• • •
Alexandra Harman Murphy, an estate planning attorney with Anderson Law Group, Inc. in Laguna Beach, will be giving a talk, “Overview & Estate Law Changes,” from 1-2:30 p.m. today, Sept. 23, at the Susi Q Center. The presentation will kick off a six-part Fall 2022 Workshop Series, “It’s Your Estate,” hosted by Financial & Estate Literacy, Inc.
Peter Kote and Trevor Murphy will be moderating the series.
The series is unique because it is sponsored by Orange County Charities including Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna Canyon Foundation, Blue Foundation, American Heart Association, CHOC Foundation, Mary’s Path, Newport Library Foundation, Pacific Symphony, Providence Mission Hospital Foundation, Susan Komen of Orange County & Inland Empire & San Diego and City of Orange Library Foundation.
The reason for the charitable sponsorship is because the series is purely educational – no presenter will receive or request an attendee’s contact information, no for-profit sponsorships are allowed such as brokers, insurance or banks and it promotes giving after you have taken care of yourself and your family.
“Estate planning needs to be made simpler, so people can apply it to their lives,” said Murphy. “I love helping people understand the essentials of estate planning, because it can set them up to better protect what they’ve earned, establish a framework for their wishes and reduce family tension.”