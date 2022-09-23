NewLeftHeader

Visit Laguna Beach hosts Annual Marketing 092322

Visit Laguna Beach hosts Annual Marketing Outlook Breakfast

Earlier this week (Sept. 19), Visit Laguna Beach held their Marketing Outlook Breakfast at The Ranch at Laguna Beach. Though this event has typically occurred on an annual basis for the last 20-plus years, this was the first-time reconvening since 2019 due to COVID and meeting-related restrictions.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation from Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach city manager, highlighting projects and programs enhancing the resident and visitor experience. Next up, was “The State of the American Traveler: Industry Update,” presented by David Reichbach, senior director of analytics, Destination Analysts, who provided optimistic travel trends and consumer sentiment related to all facets of travel. Ashley Johnson, president & CEO, Visit Laguna Beach, followed up with an update on Visit Laguna Beach’s successes and marketing highlights as they faced recovery, as well as what’s to come in the upcoming months.

A new element was added to this year’s agenda – the addition of the 2022 Visit Laguna Beach Service Excellence Awards. Johnson shared with the audience how “the last 24 months have been difficult on all of us, but one thing has remained consistent – the quality and dedication of our front and back of house hospitality staff, ensuring excellence.” She (and Board Chairman Kurt Bjorkman) went on to recognize exemplary employees who have gone above and beyond the call of duty; those who have worked tirelessly, assisting the town’s guests and the tourism industry over the past two years, making Laguna Beach a special and memorable place.

“I cannot even begin to express how proud I am of the Visit Laguna Beach team for taking the time to create our new Service Excellence Awards celebration. Handing the awards to each of the incredible hospitality legends was the highlight of my day. I’m already excited for next year’s awards as we continue to grow the program – recognizing the hospitality hearts of our seaside village for years to come,” added Kurt Bjorkman, COO of The Ranch at Laguna Beach and chairman of the Visit Laguna Beach board of directors.

More than 50 extremely deserving nominations were submitted. The following winners in each of the five categories received a framed certificate of recognition and $500 cash as a small token of Visit Laguna Beach’s gratitude.

2022 Visit Laguna Beach Service Excellence Award Winners

Category: Back of House 

~Tomas Hernandez, Line Cook, Lost Pier Café 

~Victor Rogel, Banquet Supervisor, The Inn at Laguna Beach

Category: Emerging Hospitality Leader

~Patrik Bishop, Lead Valet, The Ranch at Laguna Beach

~Ken Ladd, Assistant Director of Engineering, Montage Laguna Beach

Category: Front of House

~Daniel Byrne, Guest Services Manager, Casa Laguna Hotel & Spa

~Annette Gottlieb, Front Desk Agent, Laguna Beach House

Category: Guest Relations

~Karim Ashkpoor, Night Auditor, The Ranch at Laguna Beach

~Michael McDaniels, Front Desk Agent, Surf & Sand Resort

Category: Housekeeping

~Mercedes Medina, Room Attendant, Montage Laguna Beach

~Marfelia Rabadan, Housekeeping Supervisor, La Casa del Camino

The event closed with an emotional announcement from Visit Laguna Beach Chairman, Kurt Bjorkman. He shared that Ashley Johnson, who has been in the role of president & CEO at Visit Laguna Beach for the past six years (and with the organization for 16 years), has accepted a role, joining Newport Beach & Company as the senior vice president and chief marketing officer. Here is a link to Bjorkman’s guest letter that appeared in Stu News Laguna earlier in the week.

 

