 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Guest Column Craig Cooley 092322

Guest Column

Craig Cooley, President

Laguna Beach Pride 365

Why is an LGBTQ+ Bar/Club so important to Laguna Beach?

I will do my best to answer the question…

Like music choices or your favorite ethnic food choice, there are a variety of drinking club and establishments. Country and Western, Sports Bars, Irish Pubs, Martini Bars, Neighborhood “Cheers” Bars, Dance Clubs, Hip Hop Clubs, Latin Dance Salsa Bars, etc., etc. and yes, Gay Clubs of many varieties.   

But with a gay bar, there is one important caveat, it is about a home...and with that, as I will explain, a family.

I feel more often those in the LGBTQ+ community may not have had a strong home and the blessings of a healthy and loving family experience by the nature of their, say, “condition,” too often shunned, dismissed and not included as a result. For that reason, they often reach out to fill a need and find a “home.” 

Often that is a gathering place of others who are cut from a similar cloth, a club/restaurant where a new “family” gathers. It has been so very important for so many. And for so many decades, a safe haven where you can truly be yourself, laugh, have fun, speak freely and hold hands with the one you love without fear of retribution. And often for many, it was a positive diversion, one that subverted debilitating thoughts about suicide, provoked a long-lost smile and laughter, incited a little dancing, and presented an opportunity to have a “family” of sorts, to fill that missing need in our hearts, a need of belonging and friendship.    

Therein, is part of the answer, a gay bar presents a home of sorts, unconventional, but a home. It is less about the brick-and-mortar of a bar/club/restaurant and more about bringing a family of friends together in the presence of one another sharing life’s similar experiences and understanding the many intimacies of a culture. Inclusive for everyone, with the welcoming laughter of friends and not just somewhere to visit as a guest. 

Guest Column why is boom boom room

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Craig Cooley

Four hour (plus) wait in line for the Boom Boom Room

For Laguna Beach, gay bars and clubs have for decades been a part of this culture and a big part of the economy. A “family” home and a retreat destination for the many from nearby cities to come for a long weekend and enjoy a culture celebrated. This is what has made this fair city so very special as a warm safe place in the sun, a place to celebrate life, a place to share the love! Then, sadly with the AIDS epidemic and the highest incidence per capita of infection in the nation, this culture was less than welcome. It was devastating culturally and financially for Laguna Beach. Add to that the new gentrification of the city that followed, the many long-established venues were no longer viable, and new financial barriers to development made it difficult to replace them. Yet today, with the worst of HIV in the past, development in a transitional trend, and a new generation and acceptance of many things LGBTQ+, marriage, policies of inclusion, etc., these changes bring new opportunities. 

Recent LGBTQ community events have overwhelmingly proven again and again that the LGBTQ market is strong and viable. That the nearby LGBTQ+ feeder markets of Los Angeles, Palm Springs, Long Beach and San Diego are again thriving and eager to make Laguna Beach a weekend destination, as is an international market eager to enjoy weeklong vacations with all we have to offer, and one that is especially interested in our West Street Beach, a well-recognized West Coast LGBTQ+ gathering mecca. This is a market that has for various understandable reasons receded and is once again a viable investment opportunity that may benefit the entire community.   

So, to answer the question? Why is an LGBTQ+ Bar/Club so important to Laguna Beach? It is for two important and valuable reasons. First, it is a huge part of the celebrated and integrated culture, the “home” and the heritage of Laguna that is longed for and is so important for so many. And secondly, it is a huge and powerful demographic, for both local and tourism markets, that support the community. From the art galleries, festivals, restaurants and resorts to the spas, bicycle rentals, surfing, snorkeling, whale watching and enjoying the 20,000 acres of open spaces for hiking and biking. It brings city revenue as lodging and sales taxes, which provide primary city services.

Truly, a gay bar is the single most important and simple ingredient missing in Laguna Beach today – a vibrant and fun gay entertaining/drinking/eating establishment, ie: the chili on the enchilada, the fireworks on the Fourth of July, the cake at the wedding. One that, in this new generation, is visible, vibrant and welcomes everyone, with music, dance and cabaret shows, all while it celebrates diversity and inspires the human spirit. One that the entire community can enjoy and one that the LGBTQ+ community proudly feels contributes to the greater good of Laguna Beach.

 

