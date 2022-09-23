NewLeftHeader

few clouds

68.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

LBUSD superintendent update to PTA scheduled 092322

LBUSD superintendent update to PTA scheduled for September 28

LBUSD superintendent Viloria

Courtesy of LB PTA Council

The Laguna Beach Parent Teacher Association Council is presenting the LBUSD Superintendent’s Update to PTA on Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 9-11 a.m. at Laguna Beach City Hall Council Chambers, 505 Forest Ave. LBUSD Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria and district staff will update the community on the areas of focus for this school year. The event will highlight information from each department and school site for the 2022-2023 school year, including the 2022 Board election, budget, data, enrollment, facilities, new hires, social-emotional wellness and more.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.