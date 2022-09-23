NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Artist Tricia Rissmann to hold gallery show 092322

Artist Tricia Rissmann to hold gallery show at Art’s Tree House

Contemporary abstract artist Tricia Rissmann is holding a gallery show on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. at Art’s Tree House in Laguna Canyon. New to Laguna Beach, she has spent the past 25 years in Los Angeles, New York and California’s wine country.

Employing the power of color and texture allows Rissman’s images to emerge and reveal themselves in her paintings that are full of unexpected balance, depth and harmony.

Artist Tricia Rissmann ocean dance

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tricia Rissman

Artist Tricia Rissmann’s “Ocean Dance,” mixed media, acrylic, plaster, charcoal on wood panel, 47” x 47”

Born in San Francisco, she currently lives and works in Sonoma and Dana Point. She began painting at a very early age when she traveled with her grandmother to Europe. The old doors with years of paint inspired her toward her artistic process.

Rissmann attended the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design and enjoyed a successful career as a designer only to return full time to her greatest passion – painting. 

Art’s Tree House is located at 2175 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information about the artist, visitwww.triciarissmann.com.

 

