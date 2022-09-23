NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center screens 092322

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center screens Searching for Sugar Man tonight

Tonight (Friday, Sept. 23) at 8 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will host a screening of the Oscar-winning documentary Searching for

Sugar Man. It won the Best Documentary category at the 85th Academy Awards. The film also won several other awards, both in the U.S. and other countries, in 2013.

The film tells the almost unbelievable true story of a gifted singer-songwriter named Rodriquez who became a sensation in South Africa while remaining in obscurity in his native U.S. Rodriquez was a forgotten Detroit singer-songwriter from the early 1970s who, unbeknown to him, was a huge star in South Africa during the apartheid era. He’s not the first person to be given the boot in his 

hometown, but upon listening to the wonderful soundtrack of this film, it is a sad commentary. 

Laguna Beach Cultural movie poster

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Facebook

Oscar-winning documentary to be shown tonight at 8 p.m. at LBCAC

There’s plenty of humor in Searching for Sugar Man as well in this tale of parallel universes: One in which Rodriquez is Elvis and another where he’s scarcely a blip on the radar. The film begins as an investigation by curious fans seeking to learn about the whereabouts of Rodriquez and what may have happened to him. The stories circulating about him are not promising, but they are undaunted and continue to search for answers. 

Everyone who sees Searching for Sugar Man will be thankful that they did.

Official movie trailer of “Searching for Sugar Man”

To purchase tickets, click here.

The LBCAC is a beacon and catalyst for advancing art appreciation, enhancing the quality of life, and promoting civic and cultural development. The arts center contributes to Laguna Beach and the surrounding community through its exhibitions and events.

Grant funding made possible by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information and to view the events calendar, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

