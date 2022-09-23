NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

Coastal Cleanup Day at Main Beach 092322

Coastal Cleanup Day at Main Beach

Locals rolled up their sleeves to tidy up Main Beach during Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to Education and Outreach Coordinator Wendy Berube with Laguna Ocean Foundation (LOF), co-organizers of the event, “We collected 251 lbs. of trash and there were 173 community members who came out to clean up (plus lots more volunteers to run the booths). We didn’t get reports of too many strange finds, but someone (actually I believe it was one of our City Councilmembers) found and brought in a broken Easy-Up, and another participant dragged up a completely thrashed beach umbrella.”

Coastal Cleanup Rolfe and Lether

Photos courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) LBFD Firefighter Matt Rolfe and Captain Eric Lether cleaning up the beach

Coastal Cleanup Domer

Laguna Beach Assistant City Manager Ken Domer

Coastal Cleanup King

Laguna Beach Fired Chief Niko King filling his bucket 

Coastal Cleanup Calvert

(L-R) Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert, Detective Joy Butterfield, LBPD Captain David Dereszynski and his daughter Kaylie

Coastal Cleanup girls

(L-R) Finley Dorst and Stella Evans, students at Thurston Middle School

Coastal Cleanup Shohreh 

(L-R) Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis, Fire Chief King, Amy Calvert and Police Chief Calvert with their young helpers

Coastal Cleanup Ilan Mazor

Laguna Beach resident Ilan Mazor with his bucket of trash

Coastal Cleanup beach

Searching Main Beach for trash

According to Berube, the most popular items found were shoes, both singles and pairs. 

The organizations that attended included the Laguna Beach Police Dept. (who partnered with LOF to put on the event), Laguna Beach Fire and Marine Safety, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and OuterKnown (Kelly Slater’s charity). Coffee was provided for free from Jedediah Coffee. Youngster Ryan Hickman, founder of Ryan’s Recycling, joined in the cleanup.

 

