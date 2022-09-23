NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 76  |  September 23, 2022

High Holy Days celebrations at Chabad 092322

High Holy Days celebrations at Chabad of Laguna Beach

With the High Holidays approaching at sundown on Sunday, Sept. 25, Chabad of Laguna Beach will once again be hosting inspirational High Holiday services open to the community. Reservations are necessary.

The services, which will include prayers for the wellbeing of all humanity – a key theme of Rosh Hashanah – will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday, English/Hebrew prayerbooks, a warm and friendly atmosphere, soulful cantor and a Jr. Congregation program.

High Holy Days shofar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chabad of Laguna Beach

Rabbi G. is blowing the shofar for the children

Upcoming event:

Shofar in the Park on Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m at Lang Park (Wesley Drive and Pacific Coast Highway). This popular program is back again this year, featuring a 30-minute celebration with select prayers and songs, shofar blowing, apple and honey sticks and treat bags for the kids. RSVP is necessary to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For service schedules, seat reservations, Yizkor memorial service and the High Holiday megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com, or call 949.499.0770.

Chabad of Laguna Brach is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

 

