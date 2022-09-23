Kim’s Convenience makes its California debut at the Laguna Playhouse
By MARRIE STONE
If you binge-watched sitcom television during the pandemic, chances are good that you’re already familiar with Kim’s Convenience, the Netflix show that ran between 2016 and 2021. Mr. Kim (known to his family as “Appa”), is a middle-aged Korean immigrant who owns and operates a corner convenience store in Toronto. His English is good, but not perfect. He’s a hardworking, no-nonsense entrepreneur. But Kim is a bit out of touch with the changing times, his adopted language and the Canadian culture, to both humorous and awkward effect. His quirks are endearing, his actions well-intentioned, and he possesses a sizable tender spot, making him compulsively watchable.
Photo by Jackie Teeple
(L-R) Clinton Lowe and Yong Kim star in the Laguna Playhouse California premiere of “Kim’s Convenience” by Ins Choi
Our first encounter with Kim in episode one is a cringy conversation with a young gay couple who ask to hang their poster in his store window to advertise their upcoming performance – “Gay Town Boys” – at the annual Pride Parade. Kim refuses, deeming the poster “messy” and purporting to hate the garbage, noise and chaos that parades bring into his neighborhood. “Why can’t you be quiet and respectful gays, like Anderson Cooper or Neil Patrick Harris?” he asks them. When one Gay Town Boy accuses Kim of being homophobic (a word Kim has never heard) and threatens to report him, Kim comes up with a solution on the spot – he’ll offer a “gay discount” during Pride Week. For the rest of the episode, Kim is charged with profiling his patrons, getting into arguments with customers over their sexuality and struggling to understand the new rules of gender identity.
Add to Mr. Kim’s confused world his family – 20-year-old Janet and 24-year-old Jung (who’s estranged from Kim) – and wife Yong-mi (“Umma” to her children). Janet and Jung were both born in Canada. Their English shows no signs of a Korean accent. Navigating the cultural traditions their parents impose with the westernized world they inhabit isn’t always easy. Mr. Kim hopes Janet will take over the store someday, while Janet studies to become a photographer. Meanwhile Jung, who spent some time in juvenile detention during his teenage years, now works at a rental car agency. These aren’t the careers these Asian parents planned for their children. Still, despite the disappointments and misaligned values, the underlying love between the characters makes the show both funny and poignant.
Fans of the Netflix series will find much to appreciate in the theatrical version of Kim’s Convenience, written in 2011 by Ins Choi a full five years before the series made it on screen. “To all the fans of the TV show, it’s a must to come see this play,” said Director Jon Lawrence Rivera. “It’s something they know and enjoy, but it’s different.”
Photo by Jackie Teeple
Janet Song and Yong Kim
Some of those differences are inherent in the adaptation from screen to stage. While the Netflix series leans heavier on comedy, the theatrical production relies a bit more on drama. “I think what’s outstanding about the play is that it talks about the immigrant experience with a great balance of comedy and drama,” said Yong Kim, who plays the role of Mr. Kim (or “Appa”). “What distinguishes it from the well-known TV show is that it has more drama for the theater. We did a call with the playwright and that combination [of comedy and drama] is consistent with his motivation. He wanted to tell authentic stories, but they didn’t always have to be dramatic. The play has a good mix of the two. That’s what spoke to me.”
There are some minor character differences, as well. Janet, who is a 20-year-old student on screen, is now a 30-year-old photographer onstage. Rivera had seen all five seasons on Netflix and had to constantly remind himself that Janet had aged. “I saw the series first, and there’s so much of it [65 episodes in total] that I feel like those are the characters in this play,” said Rivera. “But there’s a bit of an adjustment in some instances.”
One of the bigger adjustments was setting the play in 2011 but understanding the audience would view it through a 2022 lens. “It feels like a lot of the scenes in the play were resonant for a 2011 audience, so we’re keeping that timeline for this production,” said Rivera. “It’s still set in the fall of 2011.” But Rivera acknowledges the world has undergone some significant changes in the past decade that impacted certain interactions. For example, Rivera said, there’s a scene that calls for Mr. Kim to use his martial arts moves on a thief. The thief, played by Clinton Lowe, is a Black Caribbean man.
Photo by Jackie Teeple
(L-R) Susane Lee, Clinton Lowe and Yong Kim star in the Laguna Playhouse California premiere of “Kim’s Convenience”
“The stage directions of the written play said that Mr. Kim ‘pins the black man down on the floor.’ As soon as I read that, I knew that in 2022 – no matter if this is set in 2011 – having any person on top of a black man will be triggering,” said Rivera. “There are moments where we tread very carefully to ensure we’re telling the story as authentically as possible while being mindful of our 2022 audience.”
Add to that the wrinkle that the play is set in Canada, as opposed to the U.S., which also requires some mental maneuvering. “These are Korean Canadians, not Korean Americans,” said Rivera. “We’re trying to find the right balance to make sure we’re telling a story about immigrant life without pandering. It also requires lifting the story so it isn’t just a slice of life, but something that is universally true and authentic.”
No surprise these characters feel authentic. The playwright’s family settled in this Toronto neighborhood in the 1960s. Choi’s father worked in his uncle’s convenience store (also known as Kim’s Convenience). Choi himself worked at another convenience store after school. The play is populated by composites of people Choi knew growing up.
Photo by Jackie Teeple
Janet Song and Gavin Kawin
“Ins shared some of the real-life characters that motivated the storytelling with us,” said Yong Kim. “For me, as an actor, that filled in a lot of detail to expand on and deliver a performance that’s more reliable and interesting.”
For his part, Yong Kim brings age and experience to his role as “Appa.” He came to acting later in life. After a long career as a professor of economics, he now devotes his life to the theater. “I was always on stage,” he said. “It was just the lecture stage for many years. I feel lucky to have this opportunity as an older actor. My acting resume isn’t the longest, but I’m putting 100% into it and, you know, I’m still young at heart as an actor.”
Even if you aren’t familiar with the television version of Kim’s Convenience, the play promises to deliver a comic and poignant experience for every type of audience. “I know this is specifically a Korean Canadian family in Toronto, but any family from any culture will understand the dynamic between the older generation and the younger generation, especially if they’re immigrants,” said Rivera. “I was born and raised in the Philippines. Now I’ve lived in the United States for 40 years. The older I’ve gotten, the more I embrace my culture. So this dynamic is true for every generation and every culture. It’s a universal human experience.”
Kim’s Convenience opened Thursday, Sept. 21 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 9. For information and ticketing, visit the Laguna Playhouse website by clicking here.
