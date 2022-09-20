NewLeftHeader

 September 20, 2022

Musical Director Ami Porat announces 092022

Musical Director Ami Porat announces the opening of Mozart Classical Orchestra’s 38th season

Music Director Ami Porat of the Mozart Classical Orchestra (MCO), announced the concert programs of the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season, featuring masterworks in new settings celebrating the Orchestra’s 38th season. Three subscription programs from December through May will feature, among others, works of Mozart, Dvorak, Piazzolla, Brahms, Vivaldi, Strauss and Haydn. The orchestra’s education and outreach events “Mozart on the Move and Mozart for Teens” enter their 35th year.

As of the last season, the MCO has returned to the Artists Theater in Laguna Beach High School, where it played its first professional season in 1985.

“In the friendly and warm acoustics of this beautiful hall, the classic masterworks shine and the audience shares the intimacy of the theatre,” said Porat.

Musical Director conducting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of MCO

Mozart Classical Orchestra’s opening concert takes place on December 4 at the Artists Theater in Laguna Beach High School

 The opening concert, “Strings Attached” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

An eclectic program of masterpieces is written for strings, mingled with two superlative examples of the Italian Baroque concerto for violin by Venetian composer Antonio Vivaldi, also known as “Il Prette Rosso,” or “The Red Priest.”

Violinist Reina Inui will play “Winter” and violinist Alexis Mescher will perform “Summer,” both works from the Vivaldi’s masterpiece, the “Four Seasons.”

Brahms’ Hungarian Dances, built on the composer’s own original melodies, not folk tunes, was written following Brahms’ service as accompanist for a concert tour with Hungarian violinist Szigeti. Brahms’ capture of the Gypsy musical idiom is indeed remarkable. Originally written for piano-4 hands, MCO presents it in a new orchestration for strings by their own Maestro.

Written in just 11 days in May 1875, Dvorak’s “Serenade for Strings,” a tour de force of melodic invention and mellifluous writing for strings, concludes this unique concert program, performed only at Artists Theater.

For December 4 concert tickets, visit www.mozartorchestra.org/tickets. The cost is $39. For season tickets (three concerts for $117), visit www.mozartorchestra.org/season-tickets.

Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

