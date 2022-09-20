NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 75  |  September 20, 2022

Celebrate the 8th Annual Night at the Ranch 092022

Celebrate the 8th Annual Night at the Ranch to benefit Boys & Girls Club on September 23

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is holding the 8th Annual Night at the Ranch on Friday, Sept. 23 at The Ranch in Laguna Beach beginning at 5:30 p.m. Event co-chairs and club alumni, Leif Hanson and Steve Blue, are planning a fabulous evening for everyone. Guests will get to indulge in the experience of this iconic event at one of Laguna Beach’s finest resorts. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and silent auction, then, continue on the 9th fairway of the golf course with a farm-to-table dinner and an exciting live auction. The night will culminate with live music by Common Sense and dancing for all in attendance. 

The 8th Annual Night at the Ranch crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of The Ranch in Laguna Beach

Night at the Ranch will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Club Alumnus Leif Hanson had the idea of the Night at the Ranch event nine years ago and the event is now one of the best in Laguna. Leif, a resident of Laguna Beach, attended what was the Laguna Beach Boys Club during his formable years as a young boy and was looking for a way to give back to the Club. He enlisted his good friend and fellow Club Alumnus Steve Blue, and together with their amazing committee, they have made this event a success.

“The number of kids who need us has grown so fast that we’re just trying to keep up. Now we need more support than ever so we can be there for all kids,” says CEO Pam Estes.

Table sponsorships are now available at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

For more information, contact Michelle Fortezzo at 949.715.7584 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is located at 31106 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more than 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. The Club serves youth ages 3-18 years of age at their two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

