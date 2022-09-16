NewLeftHeader

 September 16, 2022

67th Annual Laguna Beach Open took the action 091622

67th Annual Laguna Beach Open took the action to Main Beach

The 67th Annual Laguna Open beach volleyball tournament was held September 9-11 at Main Beach in partnership with the California Beach Volleyball Association and the Association of Volleyball Professionals (CBVA and AVP respectively).

Last weekend, world-class competition hit the beach in addition to welcoming back the local “Battle of the Beaches” for the third year. This fan favorite pitted the four iconic and historic volleyball beaches of Laguna against each other in a four-person battle: Finals between two very spirited teams: Emerald Bay vs. Main Beach with Emerald Bay winning a tight final. Victoria Beach and Three Arch Bay came in third and fourth, respectively.

67th Annual Laguna Battle of the Beaches

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Battle of the Beaches 4Man teams on the sand: Emerald Bay (left) won their first 4Man championship; Main Beach Misfits in pink shorts (right), won the 4Man in 2019; Victoria Beach (not pictured) won in 2021 and came in third with Three Arch Bay competing each year, coming in fourth

67th Annual Laguna Open Field

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Troy Field (left) squats in defense as his partner Paul Lotman (in white hat) stretches to block eventual Champion Silila Tucker during the Men’s Open finals match

Laguna Beach, home to the world’s longest running “open” tournament in the world featured many great players and Olympians who have played at Laguna over the years. Olympic gold medal winner and Laguna hometown favorite, Dain Blanton was in the announcer’s booth alongside beach legends Sinjin Smith (Olympic Silver Medalist), Randy Stoklos and Dane Selznick. Smith/Stoklos are the most successful winning pair in pro beach history. The famous McKibbin Brothers brought their YouTube video magic (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) to the tournament and local DJ Steve “The Ruckus” Whelan kept it lively spinning the tunes.

The athletes battled under some of the arguably toughest conditions on the beach with rain, 90+ degree heat and stifling humidity and still came through with amazing volleyball. 

67th Annual Laguna Open Lotman

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Paul Lotman (left) reaches to block eventual champion Andy Benesh as he swings to sideout

The Men’s and Women’s Laguna Open tournaments awarded $24,000 in prize money, up 30% from last year. The Open tournaments are 100% volunteer supported with entry fees going directly back into the prize purse.

Adding to the festivities, on Saturday (Sept. 10), a beach party from 5-8 p.m. took place at Hotel Laguna with tacos and a no-host bar. The band PartyPeople played a cool reggae socal funk on the patio overlooking the sand. The Hotel Laguna Beach Club hosted Smith and Stoklos alongside Laguna legend Selznik. Those three held court and talked story as locals reminisced about the great legends of beach volleyball and Laguna Beach.

67th Annual Laguna Open Tucker

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Silila Tucker (left) watches as Andy Benesh swings while Troy Field attempts to block

2022 Laguna Beach Open Men’s Final Results

–Andy Benesh and Silila Tucker – Finished 1st, awarded $4,500

–Paul Lotman and Troy Field – Finished 2nd, awarded $2,500

–Jacob Landel and Lev Priima – Finished 3rd, awarded $1,250

–Chase Frishman and Avery Drost – Finished 3rd, awarded $1,250

–John-Michael Plummer and Travis Mewhirter – Finished 5th, awarded $750

–Taylor Sander and Brenden Sander – Finished 5th, awarded $750

–Logan Webber and Evan Cory – Finished 7th, awarded $500

–Kacey Losik and Colton Jeffrey – Finished 7th, awarded $500

–Seain Cook and David Lee – Finished 9th

–Leor Schiffer and Scott Cronick – Finished 9th

–Stafford Slick and Tim Bomgren – Finished 9th

–Djordje Klasnic and Mark Burik – Finished 9th

2022 Laguna Beach Open Women’s Final Results

–Carly Skjodt and Molly Turner – Finished 1st, awarded $4,500

–Kelly Reeves and Delaney Mewhirter – Finished 2nd, awarded $2,500

–Kimberly Hildreth and Teegan Van Gunst – Finished 3rd, awarded $1,250

–Sarah Pavan and Mackenzie Ponnet – Finished 3rd, awarded $1,250

–Emily Stockman and Megan Kraft – Finished 5th, awarded $750

–Kahlee York and Macy Jerger – Finished 5th, awarded $750

–Natalie Myszkowski and Jaden Whitmarsh – Finished 7th, awarded $500

–Brandie Wilkerson and Victoria Corcoran – Finished 7th, awarded $500

–Megan Rice and Jessica Gaffney – Finished 9th

–Ella Connor and Jessica Smith – Finished 9th

–Kate Reilly and Ana Costa – Finished 9th

–Nicole Reinking and Megan Gebhard – Finished 9th

67th Annual Laguna chilling

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mitch Ridder

Chilling on Main Beach, watching great volleyball

For complete Laguna Beach Open results, visit https://lagunaopen.org and www.volleyballlife.com.

 

