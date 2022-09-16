NewLeftHeader

 September 16, 2022

Skate park, community pool identified as top priorities 091622

Skate park, community pool identified as top priorities during recreation discussion, awaiting survey results

By SARA HALL

The Recreation Committee discussed their 2022-2023 goals and workplan on Monday (Sept. 12) and focused on pickleball, a skate park, a community pool and expanding bike lane connectivity.

The committee started using the goal workbook a few years ago, said Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun. The aim is to outline several goals then narrow it down to three top priorities, she said. 

“Goals that we can really focus on and get an actual plan,” with timelines and action items, Braun explained. 

They can also identify a long-term goal, she added. 

Staff will return to the committee on October 10 with a proposal of the 2022-2023 goals and workplan. 

The committee-approved workplan and goals will then head to City Council. That helps down the line as staff brings projects and budget requests forward, explained Deputy Director of Public Works/Transit & Parking Michael Litschi.

Goals from 2020-2021 that have been completed or are in the works include: Moulton Meadows dog play area; multi-use pickleball programs; a five-year plan for local pickleball programs; continuation of the Recreation Committee scholarship program and a youth representative policy.

Ongoing goals included: Increase communication on recreation programming; assist with adult education programs; world kindness initiative; multi-use trails and opening lines of communication with community partners; pop-up events at the Promenade on Forest Avenue; Mission Hospital parking structure feasibility programs; and feasibility of a pump track in parks for bikes and skateboards. 

Skate park pickleball courts

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pickleball players on the courts at Alta Laguna Park

Continuing the multi-use pickleball programs is a good goal, said committee member Andrew Binkley, but he suggested looking into adding more courts overall rather than just converting existing tennis courts. 

“I’d like to suggest to the committee is we think about whether we can increase the overall availability of racquet sports,” Binkley said. “We’ve got a dynamic where we’re converting tennis courts to pickleball courts because obviously there’s a lot of demand for pickleball. I’m wondering if one of our goals could be: ‘Let’s try to get some more tennis courts’ to sort of make up or allow us to convert more courts to pickleball courts. So instead of converting we could try to move toward adding.”

Finding the land for new courts would be the biggest hurdle to adding to the overall capacity, pointed out Recreation Committee Chair Karl Dumas.

“In general, it’s a challenge,” Dumas said.

Further emphasizing the demand for the increasingly popular sport, a handful of pickleball players spoke earlier in the meeting during non-agenda comments supporting making the courts permanent. 

There was a general consensus that a community pool and skate park should be top priorities.

Youth Representative Maximus Conley emphasized the need for a skate park for the town’s younger residents. 

“A skate park would be a game changer,” he said. 

Committee member Jenna Cassidy suggested focusing on improving and/or adding bike lanes to promote a more “healthy, mobile city.” She didn’t have a specific map of routes, but supported an initiative to make Laguna Beach more bike-friendly overall. 

There’s room for improvement with the connectivity of bike lanes throughout the city, Binkley agreed. 

Although Caltrans controls Coast Highway, so bike lanes would need state approval through that section of the city. City officials have previously noted an interest in taking over the state route. 

Skate park St Catherine

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Steven Georges/Diocese of Orange

City Council this week approved purchasing the former St. Catherine of Siena school property for $23 million   

There was also some discussion about where the new recreational facilities would be placed. Several committee members suggested the closed Catholic school property in South Laguna that the city is currently in the process of purchasing. 

“I think a lot of the things that the Recreation Committee would like to consider, even a skateboard park, is [dependent] whether or not we are going to be able to acquire St. Catherine’s,” noted committee member Claudia Redfern. 

Council recently authorized the city manager to make a formal offer to the Diocese of Orange for $23 million for the purchase of St. Catherine of Siena School property, with an escrow period up to 120 days. Council voted 5-0 on August 16 to take the next step in purchasing the 6.5-acre property at 30516 Coast Highway.

The city is in that process now, Litschi confirmed. As it currently stands, if all goes smoothly, the city will likely acquire the property by the end of the calendar year, he noted. 

Council previously unanimously decided to move forward on July 19 to study possible uses, which included a variety of recreational ideas. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

“It would have, likely, multiple uses. It wouldn’t only be for recreation purposes, but obviously it’s one of the larger pieces of property in town that could be utilized for a variety of community purposes, including recreation programs,” Litschi said. “I would think that would be something we’d want to factor into the discussion.”

Answering a committee question, Litschi mentioned the current recreational needs assessment survey that aims to help city staff understand community usage trends, provide insight on amenity preferences and help them determine future improvement/modification plans. Questions cover the importance and preferences of various community park amenities and usage of each of the city’s parks.

That will build into a larger parks and recreation master plan, Litschi explained. 

“Looking at what the needs of the community are, how the facilities and programs that we have in Laguna compare with other similar cities on a per capita basis, and then trying to determine, from that, what opportunities we have, what spaces within the city we do have to build upon,” he said. 

Laguna is nearly built out, so there aren’t a lot of wide open spaces and undeveloped land that some cities have to build brand new parks or recreation facilities, he added. The cost of land in Laguna Beach is also a challenge.

“There are potential areas within some of our parks that we could build upon, but, for the most part, it is a bit of a zero-sum game,” Litschi said, although they could reallocate space from one recreational service to another. “That’s where the challenge comes in, determining how to best allocate the limited property and the limited resources we have to serve the greatest number of people.”

The city has been looking for opportunities of land to be purchased and repurposed for community or civic use, Litschi said, and St. Catherine’s is a good example. 

“I think that property will present a lot of opportunities. I think there’s already probably a million different ideas in the community of how to use that property,” he said. “Those type of opportunities will give us some room to grow, a little bit, some of the programs that we have.” 

They’re hoping the survey will help guide them in determining what’s needed in the community from a recreation standpoint, Dumas said. Committee members agreed they should wait to finalize their goals and workplan until they can review the results of the survey. 

“While we’ve got three great ideas, it may not be the top three that our community really wants,” he said. 

Although the city hasn’t yet received enough responses to establish a statistically significant data set.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

