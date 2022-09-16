NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

LOCA Champagne brunch to feature FP 091622

LOCA Champagne brunch to feature glass artist John Barber

LOCA is holding a Champagne brunch (buffet style) and annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Healy House on the Sawdust Festival grounds.

Glass artist John Barber will present his pyrographic painting process that involves drawing on paper using hot glass and adding color with glass pigmented watercolors. Barber will show his shop tools, materials, drawing samples and finished fine art including coastal scenes and abstracts.

LOCA Champagne brunch Barber

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

Glass artist John Barber

To round out the fun, an opportunity drawing will be offered and several fabulous art-experience packages will be auctioned, including a private glassblowing workshop with Barber.

The event is open to the public and advance registration is required. Cost: free to new and renewing LOCA members; $30 for guests.

Register for this event here.

Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.