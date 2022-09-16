NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

City council candidate Louis Weil endorsed 091622

City council candidate Louis Weil endorsed by the OC League of Conservation Voters

Laguna Beach city council candidate Louis Weil has received the endorsement of the Orange County League of Conservation Voters (OCLCV). 

In its notification, OCLCV notes that Weil “[has] environmental issues on the forefront of your campaign…we support you and hope for the best in your race.”

The mission of the Orange County League of Conservation Voters (OCLCV) is to promote environmental protection by supporting the election of environmentally responsible candidates to local elective office in Orange County.

“As the father of two young boys, I believe it is vital to ensure that Laguna Beach’s wonderful natural resources – our 22,000 acres of wilderness, our beaches and the ocean – are preserved and kept pristine into the future,” Weil said. “We need to plan ahead to make sure that happens.”

City council beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

City council candidate Louis Weil and wife Meghan with their sons – two important reasons he supports environmental protection

“My wife Meghan and I, along with my in-laws, the McGillivrays, have supported many local nonprofits, including the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Ocean Animal Response and Research Alliance, Greenbelt, Bluebelt, Surfrider and One World One Ocean.”

Weil is also a strong supporter of Laguna Canyon Foundation’s programs that educate kids throughout Orange County on the importance of conservation, as well as the nonprofit’s work in preserving the wilderness areas.

“I believe that safety and conservation can both be achieved with forward planning, particularly fire safety,” Weil said. “As a councilmember, I will support initiatives to underground utility wires and expand environmentally balanced mitigation efforts that provide safety buffers, ensure balanced access to our parks and preserve the integrity of our natural environment. Greater public education about these issues is a priority.”

City council group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Louis Weil committed to making parks and beaches more family-friendly

Weil’s goals for the environment include efforts to reduce plastic use/waste on the town’s beaches and finding green solutions to infrastructure challenges, including gate valves to conserve grey water and reduce storm drain waste run-off into the ocean.

“I spend quite a bit of time with my kids at the beach and in our parks, so I’m very aware of the need for more shade areas at parks and better access to our beaches. More public bathrooms are needed near our high traffic beach access areas for the sake of residents and tourists and the environment,” Weil added.

“I’m excited at the possibilities that lie ahead to ensure that Laguna Beach remains a coastal jewel into the future. We owe it to the next generation.”

For more information about Louis Weil, visit his website at www.louisweil4citycouncil2022.com.

 

