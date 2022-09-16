NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

75.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 74  |  September 16, 2022

Laguna Art Museum wants to know FP 091622

Laguna Art Museum wants to know: Is William Mortensen hiding in plain sight?

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

If you don’t yet know the name William Mortensen (and particularly if you do), the Laguna Art Museum (LAM) has several treats in store for you over the next several months. But first they have a question for longtime locals. Are you harboring any hidden Mortensen photographs you’re willing to share?

laguna art 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Machiavelli, 1936. As a pictorialist, Mortensen believed historic characters should be regarded as symbols of universal archetypes, producing an emotional reaction in the viewer.

Mortensen gained notoriety in the 1920s and ‘30s, working with filmmaker Cecile B. DeMille and photographing Hollywood stars like Rudolph Valentino, Fay Wray, Peter Lorre, Jean Harlow and others, often in historical costume. But he also created abstract portraiture of anonymous models to suggest historic, biblical or mythologic creations like Circe, Machiavelli, Lazarus and Cesare Borgia. Often photographing nudes, Mortensen had an obsession for witchcraft, monsters, death and other morbid subject matter. Using pens, paints, pumice and razor blades to manipulate his photographs to produce romanticized effects, pictorialists like Mortensen emphasized an appeal to emotion over strict representations of reality. 

His controversial style earned him the reproach of traditional photographers like Ansel Adams, who referred to Mortensen as the “anti-Christ.” The two artists engaged in a public battle in Camera Craft magazine. 

In 1937, photographer Edward Weston wrote Ansel Adams to announce he “got a beautiful negative of a fresh corpse.” Adams responded by saying, “It was swell to hear from you – and I look forward to the picture of the corpse. My only regret is that the identity of said corpse is not our Laguna Beach colleague.”

laguna art 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Belphegor, 1935, shows Mortensen’s use of collodion makeup

In addition to being an iconic Hollywood photographer with a fascination for the grotesque and macabre, Mortensen was a Laguna Beach resident for more than 35 years. Moving to town from Hollywood in 1931, Mortensen lived and worked in Laguna until he died in 1965. 

Operating the William Mortensen School of Photography, the photographer worked from several studio locations around town (including the Babb Building where Thalia Surf is located now, his home studio on Laguna Canyon Road and finally in the paseo on Pepper Tree Lane) photographing locals. One of his photographs (The Discus Thrower) was the cover illustration for the first Pageant of the Masters’ brochure in 1935. Favored models included his wife, Myrdith Monaghan, and local theatrical director George Dunham (who regularly played Jesus Christ in the Pageant’s final tableaux, The Last Supper). But numerous Laguna locals posed both famously and anonymously for Mortensen. 

“His studio was about halfway along a covered walkway in the Pepper Tree Paseo in downtown Laguna Beach, across from the pink Laguna Hotel on the main street,” wrote Mortensen protégé Robert Balcomb in his 2013 book, Me and Mortensen: Photography with the Master. “The surprisingly small one-room studio was partitioned with the curtained doorway between a display room in front and a shooting room in back. The walls of both rooms held his display of portraits and pictorials. In back, he photographed his customers and conducted his classes.”

laguna art 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“Vanities” (also titled “Mutual Admiration”), 1925. The model remains unidentified.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach opens at LAM. Running through January 15, 2023, this is one of the only museum exhibitions of Mortensen’s work. Several talks and interviews with authoritative experts such as Larry Lytle are planned.

In the meantime, LAM is asking for the public’s help in locating some hidden Mortensen photographs in people’s private collections. The idea came to LAM Deputy Director Victoria Gerard one afternoon as she rode the local trolley, touring Laguna’s architecture and historic homes in celebration of Heritage Week. Gerard announced the upcoming Mortensen exhibition as they passed his studio. A fellow rider said, “I posed for Mortensen,” before stepping off the trolley and into the anonymous crowd. “I’d love to find her,” Gerard told me weeks later. 

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

Turns out, the mystery woman was my own neighbor – Mary Linda Strotkamp (nee Rennick). Mortensen photographed Strotkamp and her brother in 1950, when she was about 10 years old and her brother 14. Strotkamp’s father was Mortensen’s contemporary and a renowned photographer in his own right, taking portraits of Presidents Herbert Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt, as well as Charles Lindberg, John Barrymore and Rin Tin Tin. 

Strotkamp’s mother was a colorist for black and white photography and had quite a bit of contact with Mortensen. As a fan of his work, she took Mary Linda and her brother, Lyle, to sit for Mortensen in his studio on Thalia and Pacific Coast Highway. “His assistant did my hair in a certain style,” Strotkamp recalled. “I remember her fussing. But being a photographer’s daughter, it didn’t bother me at all. I was used to that. I’d been posing for my dad in his studio since I was a year old.” 

Today those Mortensen photographs reside somewhere in Lyle Rennick’s home in San Diego. At the museum’s request, they’re working hard to locate them.

laguna art 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Preparation for the “Sabbot,” 1927. The models remain unidentified.

But that serendipitous trolley encounter made Gerard wonder what other photographs are out there, tucked in photo albums or cedar chests in people’s private collections. 

If you, or someone you know, lived in Laguna between 1930 and 1965 and know of any potential Mortensen photographs stored in private collections, please contact Gerard at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. They’re hoping to assemble a display for viewing during the exhibition. 

laguna art 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“Human Relations,” 1932

Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach will open on Saturday, Oct. 1. Lectures and other events are planned throughout the show. Visit the museum’s website at www.lagunaartmuseum.org for updates. 

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.