 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Bill Atkins: Longtime local graphic artist embarks on new projects with nonprofits

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

For decades, graphic artist Bill Atkins has been part of Laguna’s art scene. He’s exhibited at the Sawdust Festival, for a decade served as freelance designer for the Festival of Arts (FOA) and taught digital imagery and art at Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD). One can often see him walking around town in his signature straw hat.

It’s almost impossible to venture far without seeing one of Atkins’ creations – whether it be a banner, poster, logo or plaque. His designs are unique and as a result, highly identifiable. Not only can they be seen in Laguna, his work is scattered throughout California and in other states as well.

At this particular juncture in his career, Atkins has already produced an impressive portfolio of projects, however, just recently a slew of new work with nonprofits has come his way. It was serendipitous that Stu News contacted him at a time when he had exciting news to share. 

bill atkins closeup

Bill Atkins

Bill Atkins

 “Within the past 14 days, there have been many projects in the works, some are already approved and others are waiting for approval,” Atkins said. “Just recently, I am pleased to be working on projects that honor some of the greatest visionaries we have seen in our City and County – James Dilley, father of the Laguna Greenbelt; Bill Rihn, founder of the South Laguna Community Garden and Larry “Flame” Moore, legendary surfing photographer.”

In addition, the City Manager’s Office of Laguna Beach commissioned him to design 16 vinyl street banners for the HIP District, and that project was completed in July. “It’s always rewarding to be asked by the city to do a project,” Atkins said. One of his banners is installed at City Hall.

Many of his clients are old connections, some are new. Currently he is working with Sally’s Fund, Connellsville, Pa.; the Botanical Garden at UH, Hilo; Laguna Beach Sister Cities, South Laguna Garden; Susi Q; Dana Point Sister Cities and The Time Capsule poster for Dana Point Harbor for their 50-year celebration. He has previously worked with Laguna Greenbelt, Friends of the Laguna Beach Library, the Garden Club, Blue Bell Cat Foundation and many more.

At FOA he designed graphics promoting the FOA Permanent Collection, as well as numerous bronze plaques to honor the Permanent Collection artists and a large bronze plaque, honoring the board of directors, the design firms and the Laguna Beach City Council on the collaboration on the remodeling of the grounds a few years ago.

bill atkins projects

Click on photo for a larger image

Some of Atkins’ current projects, several have already been approved 

“Give me type and I’m happy,” Atkins said. “There are wonderful choices now of specific fonts.”

Although he loves typography, in a previous interview with Stu News, he admitted, “Marrying images and typography for the kind of result I want, and that my clients want, can be tricky. Poster art is sometimes not given the same respect as other art forms, maybe because here in Laguna plein air has ruled for so long, but it has a rich history and demands a lot of focus. I love the challenge.” 

Atkins’ posters depict iconic local places and events, including Crystal Cove cottages and the FOA, as well as famous performing artists such as Cyndi Lauper.

Posters are unique, Atkins said, because they tend to carry explicit messages through images and typography, images that transcend international and cultural barriers. Think of travel posters and film posters, or of Atkins’ Sister Cities series, featuring scenes from Laguna’s sister cities: Menton, France; San Jose del Cabo, Mexico and St. Ives, England. The detailed graphics and colors reflect the commonality and shared appreciation of our ocean-side communities. 

He’s also donated his time and talent to graphic arts campaigns benefiting the Art Museum, AIDS Services Foundation and the Human Rights Campaign. In other capacities, in the 1980s, he was on the board of the Chamber of Commerce and at one time was a board member of Sister Cities.

Atkins' office and gallery

Click on photo for a larger image

Atkins’ office and gallery 

“Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has been so good to me. I’ve been issued a few awards,” Atkins said.

Atkins has also partnered with the City of Dana Point in the development of the new harbor. His time capsule poster for the harbor’s 50th anniversary has already been approved. 

Set on the right road

Atkins was born and raised in Philadelphia. “I come from a huge family. I’m the oldest of seven – I have three brothers and three sisters,” Atkins said. “One of my brothers is a cabinet maker, and I’ve worked with him on some of my plaque projects. He makes the solid wood frames.” 

Atkins credits a priest (his counselor) at his Catholic High School for pushing him into what would ultimately become his career. 

“The priest asked me what I liked to do,” Atkins said. “When I said art, he said, ‘I don’t know anything about art, call some art schools.’ So I did. There was one not far from where I lived and the president of the art school was a neighbor. I was blessed by that priest, his advice set me on a path. How many people get paid for what they love to do?”

A graduate of Hussian College of Art in Philadelphia, he worked for an interior designer while he was in school.

bill atkins patio

Click on photo for a larger image

Lush patio with Atkins’ signature straw hat on the chair 

“When I graduated, I wasn’t sure which direction to pursue, illustrator or designer,” he said. So he went to work for Hallmark in New York City. “It wasn’t where I was going in my career,” he said. “I was setting up shows in their Fifth Avenue Gallery.’ 

After relocating to Laguna Beach in 1976, Atkins’ artistic skills evolved into the world of digital media. 

“I was self-employed for a while when I first got here and worked with Arnold Hano,” he said.

Readers might be surprised to learn that Atkins’ design skills enabled him to travel to Hong Kong, Macau, parts of rural South China and the mountain parks outside of Taipei, on Taiwan. “My job at these locations was reviewing toy and novelty items created to promote the sales of ‘Happy Meals’ for a fast food company,” he said. “I worked for two different Orange County marketing firms and both worked for several fast food chains, including Carl’s Jr., In-N-Out Burger and Chick-fil-A.”

As an adjunct, Atkins taught at LCAD. “I facilitated a need,” he said. “Then in 2002 I started teaching at Irvine Valley College and stayed there for eight years. I also taught at the Fashion Institute of Design (FIDM) in downtown LA for 18 years.”

Harkening back to the time he put shows together for Hallmark, Atkins has served as art director of Gallery Q at Susi Q since 2018.

Off the beaten path

Atkins won a contest during COVID and his 5x7 foot painting of the Dartmoor Trail – which he frequents – was just installed in January 2022 on the wall outside Whole Foods.

“I’m not trying to be a painter, but I paint,” Atkins said. “In college, I had four years of painting, graphics, typography and skeletal drawing.”

Although a bit different from his usual work, Atkins also designed several street signs that were named after legendary Laguna artists such as Wendt and Griffin. If any cat lovers have visited the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats in the last year or so, they have seen the cat mural he created for an interior wall.

bill atkins sink

Click on photo for a larger image

Making use of a small space 

Atkins is also the man behind the iconic license-plate “whale-tail” image seen around California. According to Atkins, the plate has raised $100 million dollars for the California Coastal Commission’s education program. He teamed up with Bethel Island, Calif., painter Elizabeth Robinette Tyndall to design the replacement plate.

First produced as a license plate in 1997, the Wyland whale tail became a symbol for the Coastal Commission’s conservation efforts. The California Coastal Commission chose Atkins to design the license plate graphic after he won the CCC design competition in 2011. 

“I won the contest itself, but along with another artist, Elizabeth Tyndall, from Northern California, who was also then chosen to contribute to the license plate,” he said. “She did not help in the design, but I included a portion of her painting in the ocean background layer.”

Always the element of design 

If Atkins hadn’t chosen a career as a graphic artist, it’s no surprise that his other option would have been in the design field as well. “As a teen growing up in suburban Philadelphia, I was fascinated by automobiles,” he said. “I owned an old car and worked pumping gas and changing oil in a service station. If I hadn’t pursued a career in graphic arts, I might have drifted towards automobile design.”

Whatever field he might have chosen, there’s no doubt it would have somehow involved the creative process and probably in some way, included typography.

For more information on Bill Atkins, go to www.lagunaposter.com.

