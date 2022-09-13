NewLeftHeader

 September 13, 2022

Laguna Beach Girl Scouts to host Songs ‘n’ S’mores 091322

Laguna Beach Girl Scouts to host Songs ‘n’ S’mores

The Laguna Beach Girl Scouts are hosting a recruitment event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Program Center 

Girls in grades K-12 are invited to come enjoy an afternoon of fun while learning what Girl Scouts is all about. Older Girl Scouts will lead the girls through making s’mores, singing traditional Girl Scout songs and making a Fall craft. 

Laguna Beach Girl Scouts troop

Click on photo for a larger photo

Submitted photo

Laguna Beach Girl Scouts Troop 7552

Parents will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the lifelong benefits of embarking on a Girl Scout journey with their daughter.

For more information and to RSVP, contact longtime Laguna Beach Girl Scout mother-daughter team Stephanie and Jami Andrews at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Beach Program Center is located at 190 High Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

