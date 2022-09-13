NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Laguna Beach Chamber names new marketing 091322

Laguna Beach Chamber names new marketing and events manager

Joelle Pedue has joined the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce as the new marketing and events manager. She started on August 8 and has quickly proven to be an asset to the community.

“In a short time, Joelle has proven her ability to understand the nuances of her new Chamber position,” said Erin Slattery, president and CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “We both grew up in the Girl Scouts supporting and serving our local communities. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Joelle Pedue

“I am excited to be a part of the Chamber. I am very passionate about helping others, especially those in my community,” said Pedue. “My family’s pizza restaurant has been a part of the RSM community since before I was born. I know small business and Laguna has always held a special place to my heart, my grandma lived here in the ‘50s.”

Pedue grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita and her family’s business is a long-time Chamber member. She now resides with her husband of four years in North Laguna. They look forward to many years as Laguna Beach residents.

Slattery has been training Pedue on the joys of Chamber events and both of them look forward to putting on an amazing Taste of Laguna this year.

 

