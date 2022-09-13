NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 091322

“Art in Public Places” – Steps in the Sand by Marsh Scott

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by MARY HURLBUT

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

art in mid range steps

Click on photo for a larger image 

“Steps in the Sand” was installed in 2001

Installed in 2001, Steps in the Sand, was created by Marsh Scott in response to a Public Art Challenge. It was funded by JKT Development Company. A 72” x 240” x 12” sculpture made of stainless steel, concrete and acid stain, it is said that it captures the soul of Laguna Beach. At 5175 N. Pacific Coast Highway, (Ledroit and PCH), this is the northern most piece of public art in Laguna. 

Debra Hayburn, a resident on the property, said of the sculpture, “It’s absolutely spectacular. It is what attracted us to this property. We lived on Oak Street for 22 years and saw a place for sale in here.” Even though she has lived there for a little over two years, she still loves it. “I always admire it,” she said.

As described on Scott’s website: “On the left, the first panel in the series is of a Native American (Gabrielino) woman creating shell adornment while a member of her tribe spear fishes in Crescent Bay. Its middle panel shows a Spanish padre walking the beach between missions. The next one depicts an artist on the beach staying in a tent at the edge of the surf.”

art in natives, missionary, artist

Click on photo for a larger image

First panel in the series (on left) 

Scott began her work in multiple mediums while receiving a bachelor’s degree at Penn State in art education. Her specialization in ceramics, fiber and jewelry soon extended into her love of surface, texture and process. A Master’s in Art at Cal State Long Beach added research in ethnic crafts and their patterns and symbols. Post graduate architecture classes at the University of California at Irvine helped channel her pursuit of spatial and 2D design organization.

Scott’s work has been commissioned and collected for public art, private collections, medical and educational facilities, corporations and cities, military bases and hospitality locations throughout the United States and beyond.

She is best known for her pierced metal narrative sculptures. These contemporary installations relate to the specific environment and seek interactivity with the viewers as the content connects to them personally through their history, collective values and goals, or the world immediately surrounding them. Other sculptural series include organic stone sculptures in marble, limestone and alabaster. 

art in distance shot

Click on photo for a larger image

Scott’s work evolved into larger pieces such as “Steps in the Sand”

Her early sculptural work in cast paper evolved into large multiple piece installations. Always experimenting with a variety of mediums; metal, especially stainless steel and aluminum, became the choice for large public commissions and installations throughout the United States. 

Scott’s process includes drawing in CAD and cutting plates with laser or water jet allowing the surface to at once be a fusion of sculpture and drawing. Shadows become an additional, changing layer. Transparent color is added or reflected in a brushed surface. 

Scott currently lives and creates in Dana Point. In 2010, she received the “Artist of the Year” award from the Laguna Beach Art Alliance.

This is the 76th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

