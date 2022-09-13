NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 091322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

September surprises

Dennis 5That’s the neat thing about the weather; there’s always a new surprise. For only the third time since 1858, a tropical system actually made it all the way up here as a tropical storm. Its name was Kay. The heaviest activity occurred in San Diego County and the southern deserts up to as far north as Riverside. Top honors in the rainfall department went to Cuyamaca Peak about 60 miles east of San Diego with more than five inches of rain. There was a wind gust of 109 mph just to their east. 

Here in town, we collected a meager two-tenths of an inch. Palm Springs got drenched with 2.3 inches which is nearly one third of a whole year’s normal. All in just one day to boot. Kay got as close as 115 miles SW of San Diego before making a left turn heading out to sea a bit. At that point her central pressure was 992 millibars (29.26 in. of mercury) and Laguna’s lowest barometric pressure was 1002.5 millibars (29.57 in.). At one point on Friday, the dew point was a sultry 76 degrees which tied a record set back in July 2015. This is what folks east of the Rockies have to deal with for several months sometimes. No thanks. 

More on hurricanes: Up to this time, the Atlantic has been easy on the U.S. mainland with storms actually moving away from all the vulnerable places including the Caribbean. We’re now smack dab in the middle of the peak time for storm development, but lest we forget, it only takes one. Bermuda has been seeing most of the action with a couple of near misses from Danielle and Earl. Yep, all it takes is one. Look at the 1992 hurricane season, when for the first two whole months of summer, there was nothing. Then in late August, the very first storm of the season appeared and blew up into a most destructive Category 5 as Andrew made landfall south of Miami.

Storm surge: The hurricane’s worst killing blow comes from the ocean in the form of storm surge. This subtly approaching smash of tidal wave actually claims nine of 10 victims that fall to a hurricane. 

As the storm crosses the continental shelf and moves close to the coast, mean water levels may increase 15 feet or more. Back in August 2005, hurricane Katrina produced a storm surge of up to 29 feet. The advancing storm surge combines with the normal astronomical high tide to create the hurricane storm tide. In addition, wind waves of 5-10 feet are superimposed on that storm tide. This buildup of water level can cause severe flooding in coastal areas, particularly when the storm surge coincides with the normal high tides. Because much of the United States’ densely populated coastline along the Atlantic and Gulf lies less than 10 feet above mean sea level, the danger from storm surge is multiplied. Nearly every coastal location that is exposed to a hurricane is also a candidate for the smashing blow of storm surge.

Wave and current action associated with the surge also causes extensive damage. Water weighs 1,700 pounds per cubic yard, so extended pounding by frequent waves can demolish any structures not specifically designed to withstand such forces. Out here we don’t have to deal with that at all. That’s why we live here!

See y’all next week, ALOHA!

 

