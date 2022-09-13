NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 73  |  September 13, 2022

ADUs 101 workshop planned for homeowners

An “ADUs 101: A workshop for Laguna Beach homeowners” is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Susi Q Community Center.

Presented by the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Seniors at the Susi Q and Laguna Beach Housing & Human Services Committee, a panel of experts will share their knowledge about design, approval, building, landscaping, parking and tax considerations and more.

One way to ease California’s housing crunch is to create new living units on existing property. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) can be a good investment, offering housing for a family member or caretaker and expanding Laguna Beach’s needed housing stock as an affordable or market-rate rental unit.

Come find out if an ADU is right for you, how to get started, what are the common pitfalls and how you can avoid them and if you have an unpermitted unit on your property how you can get it permitted and more.

Refreshments will be served and seating is limited to the first 90 attendees.

If you have questions you want answered at the workshop, email them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday, Sept. 16.

For additional workshop information, click here.

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

