New play structures, improvements planned for Riddle Field
By SARA HALL
A new play structure long in the works at Riddle Field is one step closer to a reality following a Planning Commission decision this week.
Commissioners voted 4-0 (Commission Chair Steve Goldman was absent) on Wednesday (Sept. 7) in approval of design review and a variance for improvements at Boat Canyon Park, the play area at Riddle Field.
The project includes replacement of the playground equipment, an ADA access ramp and the installation of a shade canopy for the spectator bleachers. The variance was requested because the shade canopies on the proposed new playground structures exceed the maximum structure height permitted in the recreation zone.
Commissioners also approved additional conditions directing staff to reconsider the dark green color of the mat surface and consider an additional shade structure by the bleachers.
“It’s hard to not be supportive of this,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “I lived above this park for a decade and went through a number of public works improvements, including lighting and led community groups and did all kinds of things related to this park, so I’m happy to see these improvements being made.”
These are good upgrades and improvements for the kids’ recreational facility, agreed Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.
“It’s a great project,” she said.
Commissioners were also excited to hear that a former local resident, Jack Norworth, wrote the popular baseball anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” in 1908 and that he would be honored in a plaque displayed on the play structure, along with the lyrics to the song.
“How iconic,” Whitin said. “That’s the coolest thing. I just love it.”
“That made my night,” Kellenberg said.
“I think that what’s being proposed here – with the plaques, with the tie-in to the baseball theme and the iconic song – is a nice touch,” added Commissioner Ken Sadler.
Although not included in the proposed wording of the plaque, Norworth also founded the LB Little League in 1952, the oldest in Orange County.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The current play structure at Riddle Field
The existing playground was constructed in 2002 and was identified for priority replacement due to its age and condition.
Phase one included replacement of the field grass, repairs to damaged wood throughout the park, and replacement of an existing drinking fountain with a drinking fountain and bottle filler combo.
The current second phase of the project includes removing and replacing the existing play structure and swing set; removing the existing play sand and rubberized surface and replacing them with wood chips and poured-in-place rubberized surfacing to meet playground accessibility and safety requirements. The playground footprint will remain the same and no walls are proposed.
The proposed playground provides a structure designed for children between ages 2-5 and a larger play structure for children ages 5-12. The structures feature shade canopies, slides, climbing features, interactive play panels, word searches and puzzles and swings.
“These improvements provide significant benefits to park users and the community while creating an insignificant negative impact,” said Senior Project Manager Matthew Oxford.
Click on photo for a larger image
Art courtesy of Innovative Playgrounds Co./City of Laguna Beach
A conceptual rendering of the proposed playground at Riddle Field
The project received supplemental funding and support from Laguna Beach Little League. Staff coordinated and prioritized the proposed improvements with Little League representatives and brought the project to the Recreation Committee last year, following several years of work. The committee previously approved the concept in 2017.
At their Sept. 13, 2021, meeting the Recreation Committee unanimously agreed to move forward with the project and provided feedback and direction to staff. Commissioners emphasized the importance of the baseball theme because of the history Riddle Field has with the sport, including being the oldest little league field in the region.
Committee members also heard updates on the project at their December 6, February 7 and March 7 meetings, commenting on the color scheme, educational signage and proposed play features.
The committee voted unanimously on April 4 in support of the currently proposed design and advised staff to pursue a variance for the structure height.
Recreation zone’s development standards restrict the height of any building to one story – not to exceed 15 feet from natural grade. The proposed structure includes integrated shade sails and has a maximum structural element height of 24 feet and two inches.
The playground elevation is depressed into the surrounding topography with the adjacent street grades ranging from four feet to 26 feet higher than the existing playground surface, Oxford explained. The surrounding slopes are heavily landscaped with trees and shrubs that provide screening from the adjacent public streets, he noted.
Based on the views of the staking from nearby homes, staff concluded that the proposed structure will not impact ocean views for residents located above the park.
Sadler said he can make the findings for the variance primarily based on the unique topography. It’s not creating issues with view equity or obstructions, he noted.
“I don’t think there’s really any way to get it below that 15-foot level and have a shade canopy be part of the playground structures,” he said, “and I think it’s important that it is part of it, especially as we are getting more and more of these hot times.”
There’s no view impact from the neighbors so the variance makes sense and the shade structures are a benefit for both kids and parents, agreed Commission Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin.
“I’m SPF challenged,” he joked, “so I stay out of the sun as much as possible.”
Although he noted that the park is in a depression, so it won’t obstruct any views, Kellenberg questioned why the shade umbrellas on the play structures need “10 feet of clearance” above the platform where the kids will be standing.
Oxford said he can’t speak for this specific manufacturer or why the shade canopies are elevated at that height, but noted experiences with other manufacturers’ concern that if the canopies are low enough kids can easily climb on top and along the mast arms, which could result in a potential fall.
Commissioners agreed that could happen if the canopies were shorter.
“They could jump up and grab onto it. Yeah, that’s probably a pretty good reason [to design them higher and out of reach]. I know I certainly would,” Kellenberg joked.
Click on photo for a larger image
Art courtesy of Innovative Playgrounds Co./City of Laguna Beach
A conceptual rendering of the proposed playground at Riddle Field
There was also some discussion about the type of materials used for the surfaces surrounding the play structures.
Noting the recent heatwave, Sadler pointed out that rubberized surfaces get hotter than natural grass, reaching temperatures well above 100 degrees (depending on the air temperature). Although there are trade-offs regarding water usage, maintenance and durability, he added.
The dark colored mat will get hot, Dubin noted, asking about the reasoning for the color choice instead of tan or another light color.
The manufacturer selected the color based on the color schemes they requested, Oxford explained, but they can suggest alternative colors to the manufacturer. Following direction from the commission, staff will look into a tan or light color rubberized surface, instead of the dark green mat.
The color palette presented to the Recreation Committee included green and yellow shade sails, Oxford explained, but after assessing the viewshed with nearby property owners, the yellow shade sails were replaced with green shade sails to make the structure blend with the adjacent landscaping and avoid detracting from the view corridor.
Oxford also confirmed that the wood chips are actual wood, but there’s not much concern about splintering or it being too messy. It’s a fairly standard material for this type of project, he noted.
The wood chips at Bluebird Park don’t get spread or thrown around, Whitin noted.
Staff asked the city maintenance staff and they preferred the woodchips, pointed out Capital Program Manager Tom Perez. It seems to perform better, he said.
Whitin’s biggest concern was regarding the shade structure by the bleachers.
“It doesn’t appear that the shade structure will actually shade the bleachers for most of the time,” Whitin said.
The sun comes from the back of bleachers and it’s not an adjustable canopy, she noted.
Staff reached out to the manufacturer to see if an additional canopy could be used as a “backdrop” behind the shade structure, Oxford explained. It would provide screening from other directions.
Since it’s not designed yet, it could be either permanent or adjustable, he noted.
The project has evolved since it was initially proposed.
An alternative plan included design elements like a miniature baseball diamond on the ground, an oversized baseball bat anchored to the mat and baseball cap designs as the roof of the structure.
The panels honoring Norworth also initially included wording that mentioned: Longtime Laguna resident and civil leader, Arnold Hano, who wrote A Day in the Bleachers, which has been continuously in print since 1955 and gives readers a fan’s firsthand account of the opening game of the 1954 World Series, centered around Willie Mays’ famous catch and throw; Major League Baseball player Damon Berryhill, who played at Riddle Field and the park’s history, including when it was dedicated in 1963 to Mayor Jesse Riddle.
The color palette has also changed a few times during the process.
At the Sept. 13, 2021 meeting, Recreation Committee members reviewed a draft plan with a red, white and blue color scheme. The other color scheme proposed included the dark green used around Riddle Field.
Earlier this year, at their February 7 meeting, some committee members didn’t like the green and yellow palette and discussed a few potential color schemes. Some suggested red and blue like Little League or incorporating one color from each of the local middle schools. Several agreed that black would be too hot for the play structure.
At their March 7 meeting, staff returned with some additional colors, and committee members were agreeable to the new red and blue color scheme.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.